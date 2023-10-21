Ohio State will be without two key starters and possibly another key offensive weapon in its top-10 matchup against Penn State Saturday.

Junior cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson will be out, while wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is listed as questionable, according to a release by Ohio State’s athletics department.

Burke is one of several newly added Buckeyes on the list. He suffered an apparent lower-body injury while making a tackle in the third quarter last week against Purdue and didn’t return to the game after being evaluated in the medical tent.

Next, Henderson is out for his third consecutive game. The back hasn’t seen action since week three against Notre Dame, and the nature of his injury is undisclosed.

Egbuka is listed as questionable for the second straight week after suffering a lower-body injury in the Buckeyes’ matchup against Western Kentucky.

The 1,500-yard receiver didn’t travel with the team to Indiana against the Boilermakers.

Questionable:

WR Emeka Egbuka

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Out

WR Nolan Baudo

CB Denzel Burle

RB Timothy Caffey

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

TE Joe Royer

DL Will Smith

WR Reis Stocksdale

LB Kourt Williams II