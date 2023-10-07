Junior cornerback Denzel Burke had an impressive performance during Ohio State’s 37-17 win against the Maryland Terrapins Saturday.

He added two more pass breakups to his existing 22, bringing his total to 24 and tying him with former Ohio State corner and current Cleveland Brown, Denzel Ward.

Burke’s two plays put him in elite company, but his most significant play came in the third quarter, reminiscent of the All-American Ward’s performance.

His performance against Maryland in 2017 also brought back one of the most notable sports broadcasting calls, with Fox Sports’ play-by-play announcer, Gus Johnson.

“You got barbeque back there, and you didn’t invite me,” Johnson said, “Hurt my feelings.”

During the game, senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw a short pass toward the right side of the field to graduate wide receiver Tyrese Chambers. Chambers caught the ball and proceeded to cross the 40-yard line when Burke lowered his shoulder on a tackle, sending the receiver to the ground.

Fox Sports announcer Johnson immediately commented on the play, comparing it to a hit Denzel Ward inflicted as a Buckeye.

“He’s in the kitchen, Denzl Burke,” Johnson said. “Reminds me of a kid named Denzel Ward.”

Johnson’s broadcast partner, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, vehemently agreed with the comparison.

Coincidentally, the two plays occurred on the same date, Oct. 7.

Nearly seven years ago, Ward delivered a massive hit on then-Terrapins receiver Tavion Jacobs. The play occurred from the left side of the field as Ward lowered his shoulder, landing a heavy blow on the receiver near the 40-yard line.

Ward made such forceful contact with Jacob that it caused him to fumble. The corner then recovered the ball as he ran down the field, celebrating the play, beating his chest and rejoicing with his teammates.

However, upon review, the corner was called for targeting, leading to his ejection from the game. Upon later examination, the Big Ten cleared Ward of wrongdoing and ruled the hit clean.

Although Burke did not force a turnover, he reminded Johnson of savory ‘barbeque chicken’ while propelling the Buckeyes to victory.

Burke has the chance to move up to eighth place on Ohio State’s all-time pass breakups by surpassing former Buckeye cornerback Shawn Springs, who had 25.