In a game where the No. 3 Buckeyes offense struggled to gain momentum early, its defense was the ‘X’ factor.

Ohio State held the Maryland Terrapins to their lowest score of the season, remaining undefeated, and coming away with a 37-17 victory Saturday.

Heading into game week, the Terrapins ranked 15th in scoring offense, averaging 38.6 points per game. However Maryland’s offense struggled to find a consistent rhythm against the Buckeye defense, which ranked No. 2 in the nation in points allowed per game — 8.5 — heading into the matchup.

“I thought Jim [Knowles] and the staff did a really good job with the game plan,” head coach Ryan Day said. “They were a step ahead just in terms of the defenses we were in, he did a great job of getting them in the right calls.”

The Buckeyes allowed the first 10 points of the game after a 15-yard Taulia Tagovailoa touchdown pass to junior receiver Kaden Prather and a field goal. Despite this, the experienced defense came alive after Josh Proctor’s 24-yard pick six with 9:41 left in the second quarter.

“I definitely felt it, but at the moment we needed some momentum, we needed someone to step up, and I just felt like it had to be done,” Proctor said.

Proctor, now in his sixth year with the Buckeyes, said his experience and maturity helped him in that moment to improve his game.

“I would not have [made that play]. Over the years I have just seen a lot and I have watched film constantly. So now it’s all about just anticipating and going to play ball,” Proctor said.

Maturity and experience have been the focal points for Day and the defensive coaching staff, as the Buckeyes managed to retain most of their group from last year — they returned seven of their 11 starters.

“I think these boys have some poise, they’ve played some games,” Day said. “I am counting on that experience to pay off in October and November.”

After allowing the most points in any first half this year at 10, the Buckeyes went on to allow another seven as they adjusted to Maryland’s passing attack.

“We knew they were a great offense and they had a lot of things going for them,” junior defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said. “But when we came into halftime, we just had to regroup and just decide to continue to play our game and play a role.”

Tuimoloau had 1.5 sacks for negative 14 yards on the day.

The adjustments made after halftime led to the fifth-year quarterback, Tagovailoa, to finish an inefficient 21-41 with 196 pass yards, two passing touchdowns and two interceptions after a third-quarter pick made by senior safety Lathan Ransom.

Ohio State shut out Maryland 17-0 in the fourth quarter, which was a first for the Terrapins this season.

Moving forward, Day said he was happy with their fight, but believes that the five defensive penalties they drew are something the Buckeyes “got to get cleaned up” as they progress through their schedule.

On the road, Ohio State will have another Big Ten offensive challenge in Purdue Saturday.