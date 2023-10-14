As the No. 3 Buckeyes take on the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, Saturday, a few key pieces will be missing, including Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams, according to a press release by the Ohio State athletic department.

Egbuka went down in the fourth quarter against Maryland last Saturday with an apparent lower leg injury. The junior receiver has caught a pass in 19 consecutive games.

Williams, the senior running back, will miss his first contest of the season. No specific injury is listed, but he did suffer a lower body injury in 2022 against Indiana.

Williams has notched 96 rushing yards for two touchdowns so far this year.

Questionable

TreVeyon Henderson RB

Jaden McKenzie DT

Out

Nolan Baudo WR

Timothy Caffey RB

Emeka Egbuka WR

Kyion Grayes WR

Zak Herbstreit TE

Joe Royer TE

Will Smith DL

Reis Stocksdale WR

Kourt Williams II LB

Miyan Williams RB