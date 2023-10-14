As the No. 3 Buckeyes take on the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Indiana, Saturday, a few key pieces will be missing, including Emeka Egbuka and Miyan Williams, according to a press release by the Ohio State athletic department.
Egbuka went down in the fourth quarter against Maryland last Saturday with an apparent lower leg injury. The junior receiver has caught a pass in 19 consecutive games.
Williams, the senior running back, will miss his first contest of the season. No specific injury is listed, but he did suffer a lower body injury in 2022 against Indiana.
Williams has notched 96 rushing yards for two touchdowns so far this year.
Questionable
TreVeyon Henderson RB
Jaden McKenzie DT
Out
Nolan Baudo WR
Timothy Caffey RB
Emeka Egbuka WR
Kyion Grayes WR
Zak Herbstreit TE
Joe Royer TE
Will Smith DL
Reis Stocksdale WR
Kourt Williams II LB
Miyan Williams RB