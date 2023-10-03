Coming off a 17-14 win against then-No. 9 Notre Dame, “Ohio against the world” ringing through the nation and a bye week to get their minds right, the Buckeyes begin their Big Ten schedule Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday there’s “a lot of football ahead,” and what Big Ten teams are putting on the field each week is “as good as it’s ever been.”

Ohio State got its first taste in week one against Indiana, where it came away with a 23-3 win.

And although defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the team has shown “resiliency,” the Buckeyes will have to brave a new challenge Saturday against the unbeaten Maryland Terrapins.

Harrison’s status

Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered an ankle injury against the Fighting Irish when blocking for a 61-yard TreVeyon Henderson touchdown.

Harrison was helped off the field, but after taping up his ankle, returned to the field in Ohio State’s next possession.

Day said Tuesday Harrison is a “full go” for Saturday.

The junior receiver has 336 yards receiving on 17 receptions this season.

Day’s expectations of McCord are raising

Kyle McCord is second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, averaging 263.8, coincidentally behind Maryland’s senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who averages 292.8.

Day said the junior quarterback has shown he can do the job well, especially after driving 65 yards down the field with 1:26 seconds on the clock to take down Notre Dame. Now, the expectation is that McCord performs that way every time.

“Once you come home with an ‘A’ in algebra, you’re expected to get an ‘A’ in algebra all the time,” Day said. “Now you’re seeing what Kyle can do. And so that’s — now the expectations as good, you’ve shown you can do it.”

“Ohio State 5.0”

Entering week No. 5, Day said it’s time to upgrade.

“We all have to play better [and] coach better across the board,” Day said. “You have to upgrade every week. This needs to be Ohio State 5.0. It can’t be the same team that was there last week or two weeks ago, that game is long gone.”

Day said the offensive line needs to continue improving in late downs, as they’ve only converted 44 percent of third downs and 64 percent of fourth downs. Day said he’d like to be in the 80 percent range.

On par with the faults of the offense, the rushing yardage has been held low. Ohio State has rushed for 596 yards through four games. The combination of Henderson, Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams has racked up 514 — 295 of those yards belonging to Henderson.

Burke’s game is on another level

Cornerback Denzel Burke was targeted one time against the Fighting Irish.

The junior has created two sole tackles — one for loss — an interception, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

Knowles said Burke plays at a high level and with confidence, which, in turn, gives the team confidence. He said it’s easy to trust him on the field and that opens up the defense.

“When you scheme up the coverages and you can just count on him and take that out of the equation, it allows you to do some other things with other guys,” Knowles said.

Eichenberg a “quarterback of the defense”

Tommy Eichenberg, a graduate linebacker and two-time team captain, runs the defense like McCord helms the offense, Knowles said.

“He’s become that guy that can see things that I see, think like me,” Knowles said. “Maybe we’re using him more for his mind and less for his aggression, but there’s still both involved, but he’s become really a true quarterback of the defense.”

This season alone, Eichenberg is credited with 25 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries.

After their week off, the No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will take on the Terrapins (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at noon on their home turf. The game will be broadcast as part of the FOX Big Noon Kickoff.