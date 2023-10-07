The No. 4 Ohio State football team will miss its top running back, TreVeyon Henderson, against Maryland Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

According to a press release by the Big Ten, the junior will not be suiting up with seven other Buckeyes, including Nolan Baudo and Jyaire Brown.

Big Ten member schools are not required to disclose reasons for player absences during games. Therefore, there is no indication as to why Henderson will be out.

Henderson’s last appearance on the turf was Sept. 23 in South Bend, Indiana, versus Notre Dame.

He played most of the offensive snaps without any apparent injury and ran for 104 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown in the third quarter, which was the game’s first score.

This is Henderson’s first missed game of the 2023-24 season, as he missed most of last season battling a foot injury.

Out

TreVeyon Henderson RB

Nolan Baudo WR

Jyaire Brown CB

Kyion Grayes WR

Zak Herbstreit TE

Arvell Reese LB

Will Smith DL

Reis Stocksdale WR

Kourt Williams II LB