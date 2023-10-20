Arrive on campus early. Get to the stadium early. Lastly, wear red and “Scarlet the Shoe.”

These are the words uttered by Buckeye football players including Lathan Ransom, Donovan Jackson and Miyan Williams, in an Instagram post to all of Buckeye nation.

Three simple rules, yet the stakes couldn’t be higher for Ohio State in its top-10 matchup Saturday.

The No. 3 Buckeyes (6-0. 3-0 Big Ten) will face No. 7 Penn State (6-0. 3-0 Big Ten) at Ohio Stadium in what many consider their toughest matchup yet, as two Big Ten teams go head to head.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke with athletic director Gene Smith, who mentioned the possibility of allowing fans in the stadium early.

Day’s wish was granted, and he said he believes this will help set the tone early on.

“This is one of those games that we’ve got to really create a hostile environment for Penn State — in particular, their offense,” Day said.

Blitz, Blitz and Away

While Day expressed the importance of disrupting Penn State’s offense, the Buckeyes will face their toughest challenge yet, defensively.

Statistically, Penn State is the best defense in the country, ranking first nationally in total defense, allowing 193.7 yards per game. They are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 63-0 victory over UMass.

Their ability to limit yards in the air and push backs behind the line of scrimmage while getting after the quarterback makes them the most dangerous team the Buckeyes have faced all season.

Headed by defensive end Adisa Isaac, the senior leads the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks per game. His counterpart, sophomore Zane Durant, follows right behind with 4.5 tackles for loss.

The Nittany Lions will look to get after junior quarterback Kyle McCord, who has been sacked seven times. During a week like this, McCord acknowledged the need to provide more help to the offensive line.

“I think for me, if I can get us in the right protection calls, get the ball out when routes present themselves, being on time, being loud, all those things to help them, I think it’s going to be a team effort,” McCord said.

McCord will be starting his seventh collegiate football game. Day said the quarterback has played well so far, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes for 1,651 yards and 11 touchdowns.

McCord has also protected the ball, only totaling two turnovers all season, including a lost fumble in the Buckeyes’ most recent matchup against Purdue.

It was his first turnover since throwing an interception against Indiana in week one.

Day said the most important thing in any football game is maintaining possession of the ball. It’s especially crucial against top defensive teams, where one play can change the trajectory of the game.

“When you’re in games like this, as we know, it can come down to one play,” Day said. “So everything is amped up, the consequences are higher, the stakes are higher; that’s the way we want it.”

Day, who has coached four quarterbacks, sees similarities in McCord’s progression compared to past players’, including implementing play calls such as motion.

McCord has continued to improve and anticipate pressure situations, which will be key to their success in Saturday’s game, he said.

J.T. Two-ee-moe-low-wow (Credit: Austin Ward, Rivals)

Although the Nittany Lions hold the top spot defensively, the Buckeyes aren’t too far behind, securing the No. 7 ranking in total defense, allowing only 9.7 points per game.

In its previous game against Penn State, Ohio State held a slim 16-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter. This time, the tables were reversed as the Buckeyes were at Beaver Stadium.

Although Penn State has the Nittany Lion as their mascot, J.T. Tuimoloau played like one.

The junior wreaked havoc for the Nittany Lions as he put up one of the best statistical lines by a defensive end. Tuimoloau forced four turnovers: a pass deflection that was intercepted, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He also enforced pressure in the backfield, recording three tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. All four of Tuimoloau’s turnovers led to 21 Ohio State points, as the Buckeyes left Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, with a 44-31 victory.

Tuimoloau’s performance impressed the sports world, including longtime Buckeye reporter Austin Ward, who noticed on Twitter that users were equally shocked — his timeline feed was consumed with “Wows.”

Leading him to write instead, “J.T. TWO-EE-MOE-LOW-WOW.”

Tuimoloau and the rest of the defensive line, including Tyleik Williams, will need to disrupt the Penn State offense, which is ranked second in the Big Ten and totals 426.7 yards per game.

Day said the preparation varies week to week with different opponents, but there’s some familiarity this time around with Penn State’s offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich behind the play sheet again.

He said those who have been in the Buckeyes’ system for a while understand the challenge that lies ahead on Saturday.

“I think a lot of our guys understand what’s this game is going to be — the intensity,” Day said.

Drew Allar vs Kyle McCord

As Day said, in a game that can come down to “one play,” it’s ultimately in the hands of the player behind the snap.

McCord has shown the ability to lead a team down the field in crunch time, after leading the Buckeyes 65 yards down the field in 85 seconds in their 17-14 win against then-No. 9 Notre Dame.

A Philadelphia native, McCord said that Penn State is a school that kids from the area dream of attending, and it was second only to Ohio State on his list. He said he’s excited to take on familiar opponents.

“Knowing the type of opponent we’re playing, you circle this one on the calendar for sure,” McCord said. “Playing with a lot of these guys in high school, playing against them, I think just makes it even more special.”

McCord also places second in the Big Ten in QBR, a stat created by ESPN that measures the overall performance of a quarterback, including winning and how they impact the game from an offensive standpoint.

Just a slot below is Penn State’s quarterback Drew Allar.

Allar, once a heavily sought-after recruit by Ohio State, has helped lead the Nittany Lions to an undefeated record.

The Medina, Ohio, native has protected the ball with the best of them, totaling zero turnovers in six games of action. Day said the sophomore has done a “good” job in his first year of starting and possesses many qualities that consist of a top quarterback.

“He’s had poised, he’s a big strong quarterback who leads the team well, and manages the game well and has a good makeup,” Day said. “I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Day said McCord is gaining confidence with each throw, but is still challenging him to grow in certain areas. The junior has responded well.

However, this challenge Saturday is going to be a “big one,” he said.

McCord said he knows the magnitude of the game. It’s a top-10 matchup between two undefeated teams, and it being his home state adds a cherry on top, he said.

“I think regardless of who the opponent was, I think I’m going to be amped up for it and I know all the guys will be too,” McCord said.