Ohio State is ranked as No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday after sitting at No. 3 in the Associated Press poll since early October.

Since the start of the playoffs, the Buckeyes have been one of the top-four teams six times, including 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, but only in the initial top-4 five times.

In the first year of the playoff — 2015 — No. 4 Ohio State defeated No. 1 Alabama 42-35 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, then advanced to the national championship where it took down No. 2 Oregon.

In following years, the Buckeyes have lost in the semifinal three times, fallen to Alabama in the 2021 final and lost on a final-second missed field goal against Georgia last season.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be released Dec. 3, the Sunday after conference championships.

Two semifinal games will take place Jan. 1, 2024 — Rose and Sugar bowls — and the winners of both will meet in the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Jan. 8.