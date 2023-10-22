The tables were turned on No. 7 Penn State Saturday when No. 3 Ohio State gave the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season, 20-12.

Coming into the matchup, Penn State topped the Big Ten in eight categories and the nation in two, meanwhile, Ohio State held two first-place conference standings and none nationally.

When the game clock struck zero, however, the Buckeyes dominated much of what once belonged to the Nittany Lions.

“I’m happy for our guys,” head coach Ryan Day said. “I’m happy for the success they’ve had, you know, came off last season with a few scars just like we all did, but you’re starting to see the confidence grow in a big way.”

Penn State — No. 1 in Big Ten scoring offense

The Nittany Lions’ average points in a game this year: 44.3.

The number of points the Buckeyes held them to: 12.

Penn State has put up 63 points this year — twice — against Delaware and the University of Massachusetts. With quarterback Drew Allar behind center, it has not had a hard time finding the end zone.

However, Saturday, it did. Its first touchdown came with 29 seconds remaining in the game.

“The expectation at Ohio State is to be the best in the country,” Day said. “Our defense, I think, has a chance to do that.”

Penn State — No. 1 in Big Ten and national passing defense

The Nittany Lions have allowed just 193.7 offensive yards per game.

After their matchup with Ohio State, that number will likely increase as quarterback Kyle McCord and the offense put up 365 yards, despite scoring only 20 points.

“He took care of the ball,” Day said. “There were some really good things, he kept battling in there. Good enough for us to win.”

The Buckeyes, whose defense allows 263.5 yards per game, held the Nittany Lions to 240 total.

Penn State — No. 1 in Big Ten and national total defense

Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he knew what he was getting himself into with this one.

“I don’t look at stats, but I guess Penn State had a pretty good defense,” Knowles said. “So we talked to them before the game about, ‘Hey, you’re not just playing Penn State’s offense. You’re playing Penn State’s defense.”

The Buckeyes, whose defense allows 263.5 yards per game, held them to 240 total.

Penn State — No. 1 in Big Ten rushing offense

On average, Penn State rushes for 203.2 yards. Saturday, its duo of running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen led the rush game for just 49.

Meanwhile, Ohio State — still feeling the loss of injured TreVeyon Henderson — rushed for 79 yards. Still an exceedingly low number, but 30 yards more than Penn State, and the Buckeyes sit at ninth in that category in the conference.

“It’s just that competitive excellence is showing up when we need them the most,” Knowles said.

Penn State — No. 1 in Big Ten sacks

Nittany Lions, 4.5, Buckeyes, 1.7.

If someone simply looked at Saturday’s statistics, they may think the teams were reversed.

Ohio State, which didn’t record a single sack until the third game of the season, took Allar down in the backfield four times for minus 36 yards.

Sophomore safety Sonny Styles and a trio of defensive ends contributed to the losses, including junior J.T. Tuimoloau and sophomores Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Caden Curry.

Penn State notched just two sacks, credited to Kobe King and Adisa Isaac, who leads the team with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and six sacks.

“They’ve really been solid all year, guys inside making tackles” Knowles said. “I think that maybe people look at stats only, but I’d see the film. I knew we have a really good group and they showed up.”