Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will be the guest picker for the Week 8 edition of College GameDay, ESPN announced Thursday.

The GameDay crew consists of host Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. The show chooses an exciting matchup to travel to each week of the college football season. During the week, the show sets up on the host team’s campus and previews the matchup and other games of interest on that week’s slate.

The show picks a notable figure with ties to the university to be the guest picker for the game.

Saturday’s matchup against No. 7 Penn State will be the biggest home game of the season for the No. 3 Buckeyes. It is fitting that Stroud, a quarterback who defeated the Nittany Lions twice, will be in attendance.

Davis, host of College GameDay, said Stroud means an immense amount to Ohio State and he looks forward to having his insight.

“It’s going to be really cool to have him on,” Davis said. “He’s a great dude, thoughtful guy, loves Ohio State, certainly understands the magnitude of this rivalry, and we’re fortunate that he’s got an off-day on Sunday and we’re excited to have him.”

Last year, Stroud and Ohio State marched into Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, and defeated the Nittany Lions in a raucous environment 44-31.

The quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, California, rewrote the record books at Ohio State. Notably, finishing his career No.1 in Ohio State single-game total offense and career passing efficiency. Stroud was also a two-time Heisman finalist, receiving nominations in both of his years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback.

The Houston Texans took Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, only behind Alabama’s Bryce Young.

The rookie is 127 of 213 passes for 1,660 yards, with a 9-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio on the season. The Texans’ bye week provided Stroud the opportunity to come to Columbus and serve as the guest picker.

College GameDay will air from St. John Arena starting at 9 a.m. Following the conclusion of the show, Ohio State versus Penn State will kick off at noon at Ohio Stadium.