The Buckeyes hope to remain perfect against Rutgers — and on the season — in a noon battle Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Through injury battles, a new quarterback, a young offensive line and the return of B.I.A — the Best In America secondary unit — Ohio State is ready for the home stretch,

Here are updates from head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference.

Williams out for the season

Senior running back Miyan Williams, who played a pivotal role in the offense when the Buckeyes were down junior TreVeyon Henderson for three weeks, will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

“He has a procedure done, and so, they let us know that he’s gonna be out for the rest of the season,” Day said. “Miyan’s done a lot of great things for us, and that’s a big hit for that room and for our team.”

Day said as for William’s future at Ohio State, he is trying to focus on rehabbing and will continue from there.

This season, Williams recorded 158 yards on 49 carries and three touchdowns.

McCord has “bumps and bruises”

In the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, junior quarterback Kyle McCord iced his left ankle and slightly limped along the sideline. Meanwhile, graduate Tristan Gebbia was warming up his arm.

However, Day said there is a difference between being hurt and being injured, and McCord just had some “bumps and bruises.”

“Another example of a guy who really fought through it and showed toughness in that game,” Day said. “Once you get in November, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Day said McCord will work to get healthy this week, and he’s assured Day it’s nothing serious.

Additionally, Day said sophomore Devin Brown will work back into the quarterback rotation this week.

Other injuries

Senior safety Lathan Ransom was carted from the sideline to the locker room in Saturday’s fourth quarter with a left lower-body injury, after a minor inspection in the medical tent.

Day said they are trying to figure out Ransom’s return timeline and the severity of his injury.

Ransom accounted for three tackles — one for loss — against the Badgers.

Emeka Egbuka, the junior wide receiver who left in the second half of the Maryland game Oct. 7 with an ankle injury, made the trip to Madison, Wisconsin, with the team.

Despite being suited up and ready to go, Day said the coaching staff did not want to risk his status regardless of Egbuka’s desire to get into the game.

“He was ready and he’s working hard,” Day said. “That attitude he’s had that he wants to get on the field and he’s forced others to pull him back.”

Before sustaining his injury, Egbuka racked up 303 receiving yards on 22 receptions and three touchdowns.

Day said he is looking forward to the matchup Saturday and letting some other guys get repetitions.

Kickoff is set for noon and will be broadcast on CBS.