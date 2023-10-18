Undefeated on the season so far, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will take on their second top-10-ranked opponent this season, the first being a No. 6 versus No. 9 final-second runaway win for Ohio State over Notre Dame.

In this rendition, the No. 3 Buckeyes welcome the No. 7 Nittany Lions to Ohio Stadium Saturday. Day said he recognizes the challenge this matchup presents and the things his team will need to stay undefeated.

“When you’re in games like this, as you know, it can come down to one play,” Day said. “Everything is amped up. The consequences are higher, the stakes are higher — that’s the way you want it.”

Here are some key updates from Day’s Tuesday press conference:

McCord’s confidence

Quarterback Kyle McCord has started in all six games this season, notched the highest passing game of his career against Maryland with 320 yards and leads Ohio State’s offense as it averages the most yardage per game in the Big Ten with 308.

The junior has thrown for 1,651 yards on the season, good enough for No. 2 in the conference.

Day said McCord’s comfort and confidence in the pocket progresses week to week and has become evident on the field.

“You’re trying to challenge everybody, but certainly Kyle, to grow in certain areas, and he’s responded well to that. I think he’s responded well to the challenges,” Day said. “He’s got to have a great week.”

McCord has been sacked just seven times and thrown passes up to 75 yards.

Going against the nation’s No. 1 total defense in Penn State, McCord will need to bring that confidence and calm, cool and collected nature.

Fan intensity at the ’Shoe

At Saturday’s home matchup, fans will need to “Scarlet the Shoe.”

Day said he spoke to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith about letting fans in early to create a hostile environment for Penn State from warmups through the final seconds.

“When we’re really loud in the stadium any time that their offense has the ball, it makes it really difficult to operate. Communication, the snap count — all of those things,” Day said. “That’s really one of the things this week that we’ve been talking about because this is a big game, but we’ve got them here in the ’Shoe, and let’s make it as loud as we possibly can.”

Jerry Emig, the associate sports information director of athletics and football, said they are planning on opening Ohio Stadium’s gates at 10 a.m., versus only 90 minutes early, at 10:30 a.m.

Day said Buckeye Nation always plays a huge role in matchups like these.

Injuries

A sore topic for Day.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Chip Trayanum all missed time over the last couple of weeks. Both Henderson and Williams sat out Saturday and Henderson additionally missed the Maryland game Oct. 7.

Trayanum was clobbered by three Boilermaker defenders in the first quarter against Purdue and did not return for the remainder of the game.

The same goes for cornerback Denzel Burke, who is tied for fifth nationally in passes defended. The junior seemed to have rolled his ankle on a Purdue pass play in the third quarter.

“I’m not gonna get into all those guys, but hopeful that we’ll have all those guys back for Saturday,” Day said.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka also did not travel to Purdue as he suffered a lower-body injury in the final minutes versus the Terrapins. However, Day said last week that his injury is not “long term,” but did not elaborate further Tuesday.

However, Day said it’s tough without Egbuka’s production on the field.

“Any time you don’t have somebody like that, it does affect your offense, for sure,” Day said.

The offensive combination of Egbuka, Henderson, Williams and Trayanum allotted 13 touchdowns and 1,053 yards so far this season. All with key roles on the Ohio State offense, having any of them back would be an advantage for the Buckeyes.