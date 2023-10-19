Ninety-one.

This number perched near the name of junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., signifying his ranking among high school prospects in the nation.

Still, he committed to Ohio State, even with the likelihood of limited playing time, due to a stacked wide receiver room.

The pressure didn’t lessen having an NFL Hall of Famer as a father, Marvin Harrison. It was up to Harrison Jr. to write his own story.

Now in his third year with the Buckeyes, Harrison Jr. has changed the narrative, from being ranked the No. 91 wide receiver in the nation to becoming Ohio State’s No. 1.

But for now, Harrison Jr. is focused on becoming “the best” in his position.

“My goal is to be the best receiver to ever play,” Harrison Jr. said in an interview with College GameDay.

What may seem like a daunting objective for some is within reach for Harrison Jr., and readers of The Lantern have taken notice, as he was voted best football player on Ohio State’s roster by Lantern readers.

The previous two recipients were C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave, both of whom currently play in the NFL.

Harrison Jr. said it “means a lot” to be voted as the best Ohio State football player, especially since there’s a lot of “great” players on the team.

“I think it’s just credit to first God and the rest is just all the hard work that I put in,” Harrison said. “ I’m very thankful for people who have voted for me. It’s just I gotta go out there and prove it each and every week. That’s all.”

Although Harrison Jr. can now soak in the fandom, the journey to being viewed as the “best” hasn’t always been the consensus.

A Pennsylvania native, Harrison was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 91 in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports.

Despite being the top wide receiver in the state, he ranked 15th in his position nationwide.

His weakness has become a strength, according to 247Sports,

Even with his 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame, Harrison Jr.’s strength wasn’t “optimal,” failing to match up with his counterparts, including foe and now-teammates junior wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jayden Ballard.

Harrison Jr. announced his commitment to Ohio State via a Twitter, now X, post on Oct. 31, 2019, and enrolled in courses just two years later, allowing him to take part in the Buckeyes’ spring training.

Like many freshmen at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. didn’t receive much playing time.

During the regular season, Harrison Jr. caught five receptions, with a season-long of 20 against Indiana on Oct. 23, 2021, in just three out of 12 regular season games.

A three-game gap would occur before Harrison Jr. would sniff the field again.

This time, it would be on the biggest stage yet, the Rose Bowl, and with Olave and Wilson opting out to save their draft stock, it called for the next man up — Harrison Jr.

He made his starting debut against No. 11 Utah and delivered a performance that left a lasting impression.

After not registering a touchdown all season, he caught three, including a 25-yard pass in the second quarter to give the Buckeyes their first points of the game. The catch would be just one of six, as Harrison Jr. hauled in 71 yards, surpassing his total of the entire season and leading Ohio State to a 48-45 victory.

Despite the pressure of the situation, Harrison Jr. proved the lights weren’t too bright and continued his dazzling performances well into his sophomore year.

Still, the receiver saw deficiencies in his game and phoned his father, Marvin Harrison, who was once the best at his position.

Harrison, an NFL Hall of Famer, played a 14-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison Jr. spoke with his father earlier that season after noticing weak points in his game, according to ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

The two discussed areas of improvement, and while on the call, Harrison overheard scribbling. It was his son writing down every single word he uttered, Harrison said.

According to Smith, Harrison couldn’t believe it. At that moment, Smith said Harrison realized his son was fixated on being the best.

“I told him when you go to school, don’t follow the guy in front of you,” Harrison said in an interview with College GameDay. “The guy in front of you didn’t have me as his coach for 13 years. Do what I’ve been telling you to do and you’ll be fine.”

His father’s advice proved to be true.

Harrison Jr. finished the season with 1,263 yards, 14 touchdowns and 77 receptions, and tallied 106 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia before exiting the game after a concussion late in the third quarter.

This season, Harrison Jr.’s hard efforts seemed to have paid off for him and his teammates, as Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) currently sits as the No. 3. Team in the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes boast the best passing offense in the Big Ten, with arguably the best receiver. With each snap, Harrison Jr. climbs higher on the all-time Buckeye ladder, tying Olave for second in career 100-yard receiving games — 11 — against Purdue Saturday.

He also reached 2,000 yards, becoming just the 12th player in Ohio State history to do so.

“That means a lot, not a lot of people, like you said have made it to the 2,000 yard mark,” Harrison said. “Something you kind of get here it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I want to do it,’, but then when you actually do it, it’s like okay, you feel a little good about yourself.”

With each performance, Harrison Jr. continues inching toward the top of Buckeye greats, showing his strength, quickness and ability to lead a team.

And while the “best player” can be up for debate, one thing is for certain —Harrison Jr. is the No. 1 wide receiver.