After heavy rain and cloudy skies postponed the outdoor Buckeyes on the Blacktop, the event was rescheduled two weeks later, on Thursday.

Unfortunately, heavy rain fell again, but the event was not canceled.

This time it was on the hardwood inside the Schottenstein Center.

The Ohio State basketball programs hosted Buckeyes on the Blacktop inside the arena, which featured an open men’s team practice, a 3-point contest, a half-court shot competition for students and a meet-and-greet with players from both teams.

Dozens of Buckeye fans gathered in the arena dressed in their Ohio State gear, and student-athletes from both sides were excited about the event.

Graduate transfer Jamison Battle said connecting with fans in that environment was something he looked forward to as a new face in the program.

“You want to build a relationship with the fans, you want to build a relationship with the community who supports Ohio State, so I think it’s a good opportunity for us to show the enjoyment of the game and get fans out here just to interact with us,” Battle said.

Battle participated in the 3-point contest against graduate forward Eboni Walker, where he came out on top 19-6. His score was good enough for a second-place finish in the competition.

Sophomore guard Bowen Hardman won the 3-point contest, defeating redshirt-senior guard Madison Greene 19-13 in the final round. Hardman said he had a feeling he would put on a good shooting performance in front of fans but was worried about his teammate, Battle.

Battle led the Golden Gophers in threes last season with 58, and Hardman praised his sharp clip from beyond the arc.

“I felt like I was going to have a good run, but I was kind of worried about Jamison,” Hardman said. “Jamison is a phenomenal shooter and has a lot of experience.”

After the 3-point contest, students made their way onto the court trying to be the first to sink a half-court shot. At stake was a $250 cash prize granted by men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann.

After dozens of misses, one lucky Ohio State student, Alec Laaper made his half-court heave and took home the cash from Holtmann. Following the half-court shot competition, those in attendance were able to meet players and interact with them on the floor. Players from both programs signed autographs and took pictures with Buckeye Nation.

The event foreshadows the start of the seasons for both programs on Nov. 6. The men face Oakland at the Schottenstein Center while the women travel to Las Vegas for an early test against No. 21 USC in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Redshirt-sophomore guard Emma Shumate said events like this one are special because they give both the men’s and women’s teams a chance to give back to the fans.

“These are the moments that me and my teammates are so grateful for and love,” Shumate said. “We love when the community can come in and we get a chance to talk to all the kids, all the parents, all the season ticket holders because it means a lot to see the people who are supporting us.”