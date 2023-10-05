The tipping point where graduation becomes a touchy subject for upperclassmen is approaching fast.

Plans for the future with an abundance of options approach quickly, and for many, this includes whether or not to just stay in school.

Luckily, there are a few ways for students to determine whether a graduate-level education is for them while still in undergraduate courses. Stephen Quaye, associate dean for excellence in graduate and postdoctoral training, said while there are a few examples of this, taking cross-listed courses — classes both undergraduate and graduate students can take — is a great place to start for those curious about what continued education might look like.

Quaye said graduate-level courses differ from undergraduate ones in a few ways, mostly in length and structure.

“For [the] graduate level, I think professors expect students to take more ownership over their learning, so there’s often less lecturing and more often the classes are more discussion-based,” Quaye said. “There’s some small group discussions, and faculty are really asking students to share their perspectives and opinions based on the readings for the week.”

The class structures can also include how students are expected to prepare for class, according to Maria Miriti, associate dean for academic excellence in the graduate school.

“As an undergraduate, you’re given a question to answer, and a lot of times, it is up to the professor to show you how to take the steps,” Miriti said. “Whereas in graduate school, graduate students are expected to ask the questions and then use the skill set that they’ve learned in their undergraduate courses with the help of their adviser to come up with a plan for answering those questions.”

If students enjoy these types of classes and have a continued curiosity, this can be another sign to stay in school.

“One way that an undergraduate student can know if grad school is right for them is if they feel like they’re not done learning yet, and they’re excited or passionate about advancing in their field,” Quaye said. “I think that’s also a good sign that, ‘Hey, maybe I’m ready for grad school because I have questions I’m curious about. I feel like I’m not quite done learning yet.’”

For those seeking more advice, Quaye said students are always free to reach out to the graduate school at Ohio State to get connected to those pursuing a path similar to their own. In addition, professors have also gone through graduate programs and are resources for what to expect from them.

Miriti said teaching assistants are also a good source of information, as they’re often currently going through graduate school, or are other undergraduates going through the same process.

“If you’re curious about something, ask the questions,” Miriti said.

Other aspects like research that are a central part of graduate school can not only help students see if they’d enjoy graduate school but can also help with their applications if they decide to apply. Miriti said research is one of the best places to start because it teaches you how graduate students think.

“A lot of what graduate school offers students is the opportunity to develop their own research questions,” Miriti said. “Learn how to follow through on answering those questions and then sharing them in terms of publications.”

If graduate school comes as a late plan, Quaye said students should not worry — it won’t make or break an application.

“I think there are things that are helpful, but I don’t often expect undergraduate students to have necessarily engaged in research, especially not at the master’s level,” Quaye said. “I think internships are also something that stands out, but I don’t think those are essential things that one needs in order to be competitive for a graduate program.”

If students have gone through these processes and found a graduate education right for them, deciding which path becomes the next step. Hopefully, students have a vague idea, but Quaye said looking back on classes is helpful in deciding what’s next.

If this doesn’t become clear, that can also be a sign by itself.

“Sometimes students stay in grad school because they’re maybe afraid of graduating or they’re not really ready to leave college, and I think that’s not the right reason for it,” Quaye said. “A lot of these programs, you’re going to have to write a personal statement that illustrates why you want to do grad school at this point in your life, and if you don’t know what the ‘why’ is, it’s gonna make it hard to write that statement in a way that’s meaningful.”