The Schottenstein Chabad House, OSU Hillel and approximately 200 students came together Wednesday evening outside Thompson Library for Dispel Darkness with Light, a candlelight vigil held to honor and mourn the lives lost in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

The event featured speakers giving words of comfort, promoting further advocacy, a moment of silence and reading sacred prayers of healing for those who have passed. The event concluded with a walk around Mirror Lake, with participants holding flyers showcasing those still missing after Hamas’ initial attack and kidnappings on Oct. 7.

“The Ohio State Jewish community is mourning, but that doesn’t mean we’re not strong,” said OSU Hillel reform service prayer leader Sam Steed. “We’re here today because we want to show that we’re united as a community, and we’re healing.”