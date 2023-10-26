“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is set to drop Friday, and local businesses are preparing their celebrations — Columbus’ version.

Fans around the world have been supporting singer-songwriter Taylor Swift through the process of rerecording her first six albums, and Columbus businesses — including Used Kids Records, Ace of Cups, Skully’s Music Diner and more — are honoring Swift’s rerelease of her 2014 pop album “1989” from Thursday until Nov. 4 with listening parties, dances and even a wine tasting.

Hannah Hines, Ace of Cups’ upcoming Swift event coordinator, said while Swift has become one of the biggest global pop culture icons, she remains true to herself and her fans. That, Hines said, is why “Swifties” are so loyal.

“She is just unapologetically herself but at the same time has not been afraid to be wrong,” Hines said. “She is so honest and vulnerable and human, which makes her relatable in a way a lot of celebrities might shy away from. She talks to her fans like we are a ‘we,’ and its always felt authentic, especially because it’s been her character for so long.”

The Swift-themed celebrations below promise more than just cherry lips and crystal skies. Click on the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

We’re The New Romantics: 1989 T.V. Listening & Dance ParTay at Skully’s Music Diner

Skully’s Music Diner will host the “We’re The New Romantics: 1989 Listening & Dance ParTay” Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

Jim Berling, Skully’s general manager, said the event will continue into Friday’s early-morning hours, giving fans ages 18 and over the opportunity to hear the album for the first time at the event.

“From 9:30 p.m. to midnight will be random songs,” Berling said. “At midnight, when the album releases, DJs will download the new album and then run it through [completely].”

Berling said tickets, which are priced at $15, are available for purchase at Used Kids Records, Magnolia Thunderpussy, Rumba Cafe and online leading up to Thursday. At-the-door tickets can be purchased for $20, with an additional $5 fee for those who are not over the age of 21.

Skully’s Music Diner is also offering a limited amount of $13 “early bird” tickets online while supplies last.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Listening Party at Used Kids Records

Used Kids Records will also host an event of its own Friday: a listening party that includes raffle prizes, themed treats and lots of available-for-purchase copies of the new “1989” vinyl.

Event coordinator Tara Ryan-Gallagher said festivities will begin at 6 p.m., and no entry fee is required.

Though there are lots of Columbus businesses hosting events for the release, Ryan-Gallagher said Used Kids Records’ party is one of the few that is earlier in the evening and open to all ages.

“I know there are bars doing events,” Ryan-Gallagher said. “If you are gonna go to bars later, you can kind of pregame here and buy the album before you go.”

Keeping in theme with its complementary listening-party raffle, Used Kids Records will offer two prizes for this event, Ryan-Gallagher said. These include an old Record Store Day exclusive vinyl and a pair of tickets to Ace of Cups’ Taylor Swift-themed dance party (see below).

“We randomly found one of the “Folklore” Record Store Day exclusive vinyls in a crate a few weeks ago and have just been holding onto it,” Ryan-Gallagher said.

1989: An All Taylor Swift Dance Party at Ace of Cups

Ace of Cups is set to host a Swift-themed dance party Nov. 4 from 8 to 10 p.m., for fans ages 18 and over. Hines said the event aims to provide fans with a space to come together, trade friendship bracelets and make new friends.

“The Eras Tour was obviously hard to get tickets to and pricey, but we try to recreate that energy with these nights,” Hines said. “Even if only five people showed up, we would still have a blast because it’s just about celebrating the music you love with people who love it as much as you.”

As a Swift fan herself, Hines said she loves getting the opportunity to host Swift-themed events for other fans.

“I’ve been to other nights where it did not feel like the DJs were fans of the music, and I think it’s really important for this environment that you’re there because you love it and you get it,” Hines said.

The event will boast Swift-themed decorations, photo opportunities and cocktails, Hines said.

Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased at the door or online.

1989 Wine Tasting (Taylor’s Version) at Savor Pint

Savor Pint and Columbus 10 for $10, a local series of monthly tastings around Columbus, are joining forces to host a “(Taylor’s Version)” wine tasting Nov. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event costs $20 to attend and includes five 10-ounce pours of wine, all curated by event coordinator Landon Proctor. Proctor said the new “1989” album will be streamed throughout the tasting.

“There are a lot of lyrics in [Swift’s] songs and interviews where she talks about specific wines or wine-related activities,” Proctor said. “Because it’s something near and dear to Taylor’s heart, we wanted to keep that in mind.”

Proctor said he is excited to host another Swift-themed tasting, having held them previously for both the Eras Tour and the 2022 release of Swift’s album “Midnights.”

“I love Taylor Swift, and I think that enthusiasm shines through,” Proctor said. “It’s just a really fun and engaging event for everyone involved.”