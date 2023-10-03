Ohio State men’s basketball’s full 31-game, 2023-24 schedule was released by the athletic department Tuesday, including game times and television and streaming information.

There will be 10 games broadcasted nationally on either CBS, FOX or FS1 and 11 games will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Buckeyes will compete in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, Nov. 24 and 25 against No. 21 Alabama and the winner of Oregon versus Santa Clara. The tournament will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Ohio State’s season opener versus the Oakland Grizzlies Nov. 6 will be available for streaming on Big Ten +, along with the Dec. 6 game against Miami University (Ohio) and the New Orleans Privateers Dec. 21.

With the Big Ten’s new NBC-Peacock media rights deal, Ohio State is set to play five games that will stream exclusively on Peacock, which is a subscription-based viewing service.

Peacock will stream the Buckeyes’ home matchup against No. 12 Texas A&M Nov. 10 and the Big Ten-opponent games versus Nebraska Jan. 23, Illinois Jan. 30, Indiana Feb. 6, 2024, and Wisconsin Feb. 13, 2024.

Full 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule:

Oct. 22 at Dayton (Exhibition) at 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 at home versus Oakland at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at home versus No. 12 Texas A&M at 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 at home versus Merrimack at 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at home versus Western Michigan at 4 p.m. (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 24 in Niceville, Florida, versus No. 21 Alabama at 7 p.m. (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 25 in Niceville, Florida, versus Oregon/Santa Clara time TBD (Emerald Coast Classic)

Nov. 29 at home versus Central Michigan at 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 at home versus Minnesota at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 at home versus Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Penn State at 6 p.m.

Dec. 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, versus UCLA at 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Classic)

Dec. 21 at home versus New Orleans at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio, versus West Virginia at 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 at home versus Rutgers at 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Indiana at 8 p.m.

Jan. 10 at home versus Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Michigan at noon

Jan. 20 at home versus Penn State at noon

Jan. 23 at Nebraska at 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Northwestern at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 at home versus Illinois at 7 p.m.

Feb. 2 at Iowa at 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 at home versus Indiana at 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 at home at 4 p.m.

Feb. 13 at Wisconsin at 9 p.m.

Feb. 18 at home versus Purdue at 1 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Minnesota at 8 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Michigan State at 4 p.m.

Feb. 29 at home versus Nebraska at 6:30 p.m.

March 3 at home versus Michigan at 4 p.m.

March 10 at Rutgers at 2 p.m.

The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 13-17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ohio State’s 15-man roster is composed of four freshmen, three transfers and eight returners who hope to take a step forward after having a 16-19 2022-23 season — the program’s worst since 1997-98.