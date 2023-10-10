Columbus, this one could be for you.

Ohio State extended a scholarship offer to Notre Dame High School junior guard Bryce James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James, Saturday, according to a tweet from Bryce James.

Bryce James, who attended Sierra Canyon High School in California for two years before transferring to Notre Dame, is currently the No. 20-ranked shooting guard in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

Bryce James had an unofficial visit with the Buckeye basketball team this weekend. He was spotted talking with men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann at the Ohio State-Maryland football game Saturday.

Ohio State brought in the eighth-ranked recruiting class for 2023, which included top-60 players in guard Taison Chatman from Minneapolis and forwards Devin Royal from Pickerington, Ohio, and Scotty Middleton from Wichita, Kansas.

Buckeye basketball tips off Nov. 6 against Oakland University at 7 p.m.