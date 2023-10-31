On the back of junior goalie Logan Terness, the No. 16 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team (3-1-3, 0-1-1 Big Ten) shut out the No. 20 Omaha Mavericks 4-0 in Baxter Arena Saturday night.

This win came after the 2-2 tie that eventually led to a 2-1 shootout win in overtime Friday for the Buckeyes.

Through Friday’s first six shootout rounds, either team remained goalless. In round seven, sophomore defenseman Mason Klee finished the scoring and Terness forced the Mavericks (2-2-1) to shoot wide, giving the Buckeyes the victory.

Saturday, Terness played a perfect game.

Terness stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second collegiate shutout and first as a Buckeye. Ohio State put 34 shots on net and blocked eight Omaha shot attempts.

The four shutout goals came from four different Buckeyes, two in the first period and two in the third, by sophomore defensemen Damien Carfagna and John Larkin, senior forward Dalton Messina and junior defenseman Brent Johnson.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he was impressed with his team’s dominating finish, according to a post-game press release.

“This was a really good team effort from start to finish. Logan played well and I thought it was our team’s most consistent game of the season,” Rohlik said. “We just need to keep getting better.”

Messina, who scored an unassisted short-handed goal in the shutout win, said he has noticed the team’s progression from week to week.

“It was a great road weekend and we are happy to come away with two wins,” Messina said. “We are continuing to get better every game.”

With three players adding to the tally, 14 Buckeyes have now put their team on the board through seven games this season.

The Buckeyes will be back home Friday and Saturday when they host No. 8 Michigan State in their first home series at the Schottenstein Center.