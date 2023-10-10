Ohio State men’s soccer (3-4-3,1-2-1 Big Ten) tied Michigan (2-3-6,1-0-4 Big Ten) with a score of zero apiece at home that gave the Wolverines their sixth draw of the season and a second consecutive for the Buckeyes.

A big ‘what if’ came at 77:25, when the Buckeyes were awarded a penalty shot in the box, but the referees reversed the call. Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said the problems they’ve had finishing shots were the main reason they couldn’t get on the board, and that it has hurt them in previous matches.

“Offensively, we got to hit the frame on our shots, we had 17 shots and the keeper had three saves, it’s hard to score when we don’t hit the frame,” Maisonneuve said.

The Buckeyes, with the first shot at 2:42 in the first half, created multiple passes in the box that allowed senior midfielder Laurence Wootton a shot that went right off the goal.

A close attempt from Wolverine freshman midfielder Duilio Herrera off a counterattack was blocked by redshirt-senior defender Sean Ryan, forcing the ball to go left of the goal for a corner at 22:59. This opportunity led to the Buckeyes’ second shot attempt, headed out by Wolverine freshman forward Alex Waggoner.

After the missed chance, the Buckeyes started to maintain control by allowing only one Michigan attempt in the first half. The Wolverines had no shots on goal in the first 45 minutes compared to the Buckeyes’ two.

Despite eight first-half Ohio State shots, the first half concluded 0-0. This is the seventh game of the season for the Buckeyes where both teams didn’t score in the first half.

In the second half, Ohio State remained in charge with another early shot attempt by sophomore midfielder Marko Borkovic, who barely missed the back left of the net off a faraway shot at 50:33.

Thirty seconds later, the Wolverines had a close shot off a cross that went to the middle of the box. Waggoner couldn’t follow through, shooting it just over the crossbar.

At 77:25, a penalty shot seemed to be given to the Buckeyes after a foul on junior midfielder Michael Adedokun, against Michigan. The referee reviewed the play and declared that there was no foul, taking away the penalty.

A last-effort shot attempt came from within the box by Buckeye sophomore midfielder Luciano Pechota that went just over the crossbar at 82:27.

Buckeye senior midfielder and captain Brayden Durbin said he felt disappointed not scoring in their rivalry matchup, especially on their home field.

“It’s an emotional game, always want to beat the team up north,” Durbin said. “We have to score goals and execute.”

The all-time series record between the two teams is now 11-9-3 in favor of Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will head back on the road to face Louisville Tuesday at 7 p.m.