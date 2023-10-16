Ohio State men’s soccer (3-5-5, 1-3-1 Big Ten) lost 2-1 to Indiana (6-3-4, 2-1-2 Big Ten) after a goal in the final minutes by Indiana’s senior forward Karsen Henderlong at Bill Armstrong Stadium Sunday.

The Hoosiers took the lead at the end of the first half from a goal by senior defender Joey Maher, who later assisted Indiana’s game-winning goal.

In the first half, both teams showed powerful defensive efforts as the Buckeyes had only two shots to the Hoosiers’ five.

The first goal on target came from a penalty shot by Hoosiers’ Maher to give them a 1-0 lead. The penalty was thrown due to a foul on graduate defender Siggi Magnusson in the box.

The rest of the first half contained no on-target shots to end the half 1-0.

The Hoosiers had an early shot attempt by junior forward Tommy Mihalic that was saved by Buckeye redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Max Trejo to open the second half.

This was Trejo’s only save of the game.

The Buckeyes’ offense returned the favor, getting on the board after a goal by senior defender Deylen Vellios, who scored outside the box at 65:28. This was Vellios’ first goal of the season.

With 10 minutes left, the Hoosiers regained the lead off Henderlong’s shot in the box to put them up 2-1, making it his third goal of the season.

The Hoosier defense secured the win as it held off the Buckeyes in the remaining nine minutes.

The Buckeyes will look for their second Big Ten win against Wisconsin at Jesse Memorial Stadium Friday at 7 p.m.