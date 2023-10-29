Through their wins, ties and losses, eight Ohio State soccer players will play for the final time on the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium grass Sunday.

Through weekly practices and matches, they’ve created lasting bonds and memories, often hidden from supporters.

The graduating men’s soccer players shared their favorite moments they’ve made both on and off the field ahead of their final match of the regular season against Maryland.

Reed Davis

The graduate forward from Jacksonville, Florida, who transferred in 2021, was announced as an Ohio State Scholar-Athlete in 2023.

“My favorite moments with the team that have stood out to me have to be our regular season win at Michigan or our postseason win at Wake Forest,” Davis said. “Both of those games are memories that I will cherish when looking back on my college career.”

Ohio State defeated Michigan last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan, 3-1 and shut out Wake Forest 3-0 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Conner DesRoches

The senior defender from Dublin, Ohio, has spent the last four years with the team. In his junior year in 2022, he and the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, something he said he’ll remember forever.

Ultimately, the Buckeyes were defeated by UNC Greensboro after a penalty kick ratio of 6-5.

“My favorite moment was last year when they announced that we made the NCAA tournament,” DesRoches said. “It was cool to watch the selection show from the locker room.”

Peter Van Euwen

Van Euwen, a redshirt-junior goalkeeper from Avon Lake, Ohio, has been with the program since 2020. He’s achieved honors such as the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award in 2022 and 2023.

Luckily for Buckeye fans, Van Euwen has the opportunity to stay a few extra years after redshirting the past three years.

Like Davis, Van Euwen’s top moment was the Buckeyes’ first-round win against the Demon Deacons.

“I would say my favorite moment from my time on the soccer team was beating Wake Forest in the NCAA tournament,” Van Euwen said.

Deylen Vellios

The senior captain defender from Vancouver, British Columbia, has made big-time plays for the Buckeyes over the years, earning him honors such as 2021 Big Ten Player to Watch, according to a release from Ohio State’s athletic department.

“I’ll go with Deylen’s game-winning goal against Michigan State in the Big Ten playoffs last season. I think the atmosphere from the crowd and the excitement in that moment was special,” Vellios said.

Laurence Wootton

Considered one of the best collegiate soccer players in the nation, Wootton has been a staple of the team for the past four years.

The senior captain midfielder from Stoke-on-Trent, England, won the 2022 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and was selected to the 2023 Hermann Trophy Watch List.

Similar to other Buckeyes, Wotton’s favorite moment happened when they defeated their archrivals on their home field.

“My favorite moment with the team was beating Michigan away last year. Parker’s goal and his ‘O-H’ to all their fans was special,” Wootton said.

Other players who will be recognized include graduate student Brayden Durbin, redshirt senior Sean Ryan and redshirt senior Owen Sullivan.

The Buckeyes kickoff versus Maryland at Jesse Memorial Stadium Sunday at 12:30 p.m.