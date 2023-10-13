When Megan Blake-Anderson studied journalism and played volleyball at Ohio State from 2004 to 2007, she dreamed of one day returning to campus as an ESPN reporter; instead, she will be returning to campus as a Mile-Champion mother.

In 2016, Blake-Anderson’s dreams changed when Brielle — her now 9-year-old daughter — was diagnosed with GRIN2A at age 3. GRIN2A is a rare genetic mutation of the 16th chromosome that causes several neurodevelopmental disorders including prolonged seizures, developmental delays and speech and language disorders, Blake-Anderson said.

The Columbus Marathon — which will turn 43 years old this year — has collaborated with Nationwide Children’s Hospital since 2011, according to the marathon’s website. Over the course of this partnership, more than $12 million has been raised for Nationwide Children’s, the website states.

Cynthia Laux, senior director of signature and institutional events at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation, said the marathon’s “Mile Champions” are chosen annually to highlight the hospital’s patient population and motivate the marathon’s runners, with each of the 26 miles representing a different theme selected by the child and their family, typically relating to their particular condition.

“We want those who are running to have a great experience and feel inspired by our patients that represent our hospital and the Columbus community,” Laux said.

Blake-Anderson said Brielle will be honored as the 18th Mile Champion for the 2023 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon Sunday. The mile, which stretches from Woody Hayes Drive to Carmack Road, will revolve around the theme of bravery.

“We are Brielle’s bravehearts,” Blake-Anderson said. “This life hasn’t given her any free passes, and she keeps going when most would give up. In my eyes, this is what makes her brave.”

Over the past year, Brielle has been admitted for inpatient care at Nationwide Children’s Hospital over 25 times, making the hospital staff feel like extended family, Blake-Anderson said.

“Nationwide Children’s is made up of some awesome rockstars,” Blake-Anderson said. “They listen and support not just Brielle, but our entire family by providing services that treat more than just the GRIN2A disorder.”

Patricia Blake, Brielle’s grandmother and a lecturer in Ohio State’s College of Nursing, said she is extremely grateful for Nationwide Children’s Hospital and feels excited to celebrate Brielle’s accomplishments this weekend.

“Nationwide Children’s physicians always check on Brielle and Megan, even if the disorder is not part of their specialty,” Blake said. “We are grateful that the hospital has recognized Brielle for the champion that she is.”

As the assistant principal of Cherry Hill Primary School in Washington Court House, Ohio, Blake-Anderson leads an incredibly busy life, co-worker Craig Maddux said. Maddux, who serves as principal of Cherry Hill Primary School, said Brielle being named a Mile Champion is a well-deserved accolade for Blake-Anderson as well.

“Blake-Anderson balances her professional and personal lives with maturity, enthusiasm and grace,” Maddux said. “She never complains, and you would never know that she is dealing with multiple things unless you work with her every day and know what she is going through.”

Blake-Anderson said Brielle being chosen as a Mile Champion is a special honor for the entire family, which also includes her husband, Tyler, and 8-year-old daughter Reese.

“Watching my children inspire so many through their journey makes me tear up,” Blake-Anderson said. “I have the privilege to raise two young children that have and will continue to change the world by their serving hearts and the examples they lead.”

Blake-Anderson said there will also be several people outside of her family, such as former Ohio State women’s volleyball alums, who will be there to cheer for the runners and support Brielle.

“I am excited to have some of my former teammates sharing this experience with us,” Blake-Anderson said.“Our Ohio State bonds are strong and can never be broken.”

Blake-Anderson said the location of Brielle’s mile, just past campus, seemed extra fitting because going the extra mile to serve, support and inspire others is always needed.

“Ohio State has made me into who I am today,” Blake-Anderson said. “A strong, powerful, independent woman and mother who cares for my kids like Ohio State cared for me.”