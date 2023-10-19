Once the laptops have been shut and the libraries have been abandoned, numerous Ohio State students have already begun preparing for their night on the town. And for most, the night feels incomplete without a stop at beloved bars Out-R-Inn or Ethyl & Tank.

With the multitude of near-campus bars, earning the student-deemed accolade of best North and South Campus bars, respectively, is no small feat. While Out-R-Inn and Ethyl & Tank share the “best bar” honorific, many students find that this is where their similarities end.

Seth Carr, a fourth-year in exercise science, said the majority of North Campus bars have a culture distinct from South Campus bars, and vice versa. While he said North Campus bars like Out-R-Inn are more prone to relaxing with friends, bars on the south side like Ethyl & Tank offer a more club-like scene.

“I think they’re completely different vibes,” Carr said. “And I’d say I think most south bars are like that compared to north bars.”

Mary Harris, a 2022 Ohio State alum with a degree in arts management, agreed. She said this broad atmospheric distinction between near-campus bars has resulted in what many deem a rivalry between campus’ two ends, though she doesn’t think this “conflict” is a testament to the quality of the bars themselves.

“I’m of the opinion that like, I don’t think North or South Campus bars are better than the other,” Harris said. “It just kind of depends on what you’re looking for and what you want.”

Jackson Corbisello, a 2023 Ohio State alum with a degree in biomedical engineering, agreed.

“I don’t really think it’s a rivalry, where there’s like a negative connotation,” Corbisello said. “I think everybody wants to go out and have fun and experience that part of college, and they just have preferred places to do that. But I think they all do a good job of giving students a place to do that.”

The bars’ employees, however, see things a bit differently.

Though the managers of this year’s best-bar winners agreed about the distinct cultures of the typical North and South Campus bars, they said their respective bars tend to depart from the stereotypes.

Steve Valentino, general manager of Out-R-Inn, said the dive bar embraces the laid-back ambience students often associate with other North Campus bars, while also working to cater to a broader audience that may prefer a more energetic feel.

“You can come here whether it’s busy or if it’s slow, and still find your own kind of little corner to hang out and not be bothered by people,” Valentino said. “Or, if you want to be bothered by people, that’s fine, too. We do play some of the club-type music, but we try and mix up a little bit of everything and just try and appeal to all the students.”

One of Ethyl & Tank’s general managers, Cobie Mikesell, said his bar’s popularity can also be partially attributed to its ability to be both relaxed and upbeat depending on the time of day, breaking the mold in which many South Campus bars have been placed.

“I think Ethyl does well with having the sit-down vibe aspect for most of the day, up until Thursday, Friday, Saturday nighttime, kind of like 10 p.m. plus, then it gets to more of like that clubby vibe,” Mikesell said. “I definitely like to bring that atmosphere of, ‘Let people sit down and have good service, relax, watch TV.’”

Regardless of students’ motivations in voting for Out-R-Inn as their top North Campus bar, Valentino — who has been an employee for nearly 15 years — said meriting this year’s award is a tremendous honor.

“I know I can speak for me — I could probably speak for a majority of our staff — but most of the people that work here have also been here a very long time, and we treat it almost as a family, not necessarily a business,” Valentino said. “So with us doing it for so long, we know what kind of experience we like when we go to other places. And we just want to be able to do that for all the customers that come in here.”

Mikesell agreed and said he is extremely proud of such an achievement, as it recognizes his overarching goals for Ethyl & Tank as a bar.

“I hope people come in here and enjoy their time and want to come back,” Mikesell said. “That’s always my goal, like pushing it onto my employees like, ‘Give good customer service, talk, be friends with everybody, be open and willing with everybody all the time.’ It’s kind of bringing that fun vibe and energy in here so people are always like, ‘Oh, I remembered I had such a great time here. Let’s go back.’”