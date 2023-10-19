Brimming with aesthetic charm, Mirror Lake is especially alluring in photographers’ eyes; or rather, their lenses.

Mirror Lake — dubbed the best place for a photo opportunity in The Lantern’s 2023 “Best of OSU” polling — has been a fixture of Ohio State’s campus since the late 1800s, according to The Ohio State University Foundation’s website. Though subsequent renovations have altered the iconic pond’s appearance over time, it is certainly not camera-shy.

Mirror Lake’s consistently serene atmosphere is what makes it so photogenic, Dalal Mohammad, a third-year in psychology, said.

Also an event coordinator for the Photography Enthusiast Society, a student organization that brings together casual and aspiring photographers for weekly photo sessions, Mohammad said Mirror Lake is appealing from virtually any angle.

“Each angle is like a different story,” Mohammad said. “Even if you’re not a photographer, you will get a very nice picture of it.”

Portrait photographer and Ohio State alum Emily Zeaman, who was an active member of the Photography Enthusiast Society from 2016 to 2020, said Mirror Lake serves as an irreplaceable sanctuary for the university’s student body.

“If you were crossing campus, it’s just somewhere that you’d want to cross,” Zeaman said. “It kind of takes you away from school for a little bit.”

Zeaman said Mirror Lake is one of her most requested shooting locations —second to only the ’Shoe — in her nearly six years of professionally photographing Ohio State graduates and couples.

True to its name, Mirror Lake possesses a distinct ability to reflect light off of its surface, Zeaman said. She said photographing during sunrise or sunset not only enhances the landscape’s color palette but also ensures subjects are bathed in soft, flattering light.

“Golden hour is just picture-perfect there,” Zeaman said.

Zeaman said she encourages beginners to experiment with photographing Mirror Lake across all four seasons, as each one brings fresh visual elements to the table. Fall’s brassy leaves, winter’s pristine snow, spring’s budding flowers and summer’s rich foliage all make for captivating backgrounds in their own ways, Zeaman said.

“Be open to shooting, whether it’s close-up nature shots, wide-angle landscapes, even just sitting there and taking pictures of people passing by,” Zeaman said.

Another notable feature of Mirror Lake is its fountain, which adds visual interest to almost any photo, Columbus-based portrait photographer Aaron Taylor said; this fountain, however, can impact photographers’ positioning while shooting.

“One thing every photographer should do is look at the wind and see which way the wind is blowing because I have been sprayed by that fountain before not planning,” Taylor said. “So depending on where you’re standing, you got to make sure the wind is not blowing that water on you because that can be a little bit of a surprise.”

Though Mirror Lake is generally crowded with students and visitors, Taylor — who also owns a local photography studio — said photographers can still snag a coveted solo shot if they cultivate the proper diligence.

“If you’re patient enough, and you frame your photo well enough, you can make it look like you were the only one there,” Taylor said. “But sometimes, you might have to ask someone to move a tiny bit to the left or right.”

All in all, Mohammad said Mirror Lake is more than just a geographical landmark. Rather, it is a prime place for novice photographers to develop their passions and skill sets.

“Think about what you like [to photograph],” Mohammad said. “See what you like, and then you will know. You will be great [at] anything you love.”