Considering roughly 8 million Americans currently elect to not eat meat, according to the World Animal Foundation’s website, it is clear vegetarianism is more than a mere trend.

National Vegetarian Awareness Month — which officially kicked off with World Vegetarian Day Oct. 1 — developed from the founding of World Vegetarian Day in 1977, according to the North American Vegetarian Society’s website.

One group promoting discussion surrounding vegetarianism’s health and environmental benefits is Plant Futures Initiative; according to its website, the organization equips students with the knowledge and skills needed to become ethical leaders and advocates for the planet.

In November 2022, an Ohio State branch of Plant Futures Initiative was launched on campus, 2022-23 chapter president Kevin Kim said. Kim said the organization’s goal is not to push vegetarianism or veganism onto others but rather to educate and expose students to different lifestyles.

“I’m not a vegan or vegetarian, but I completely understand and acknowledge the importance of having a more balanced diet,” Kim, also a Ph.D. candidate in food and science technology, said. “From an environmental impact, if we keep consuming these animal products, we’re not going to have enough in the future. For us, it’s about reducing the amount of animal product intake.”

When it comes to reducing individual meat consumption, Kim said Plant Futures Initiative wants to educate people on the plant-based options that are out there.

“There’s been a lot of advances in a lot of these food products, so we want to expose people to these options that sometimes can be a lot better both health-wise and flavor-wise,” Kim said.

Before Ohio State students can explore the options of plant-based eating, they need to know where to go.

Carl Underwood IV, the owner and executive chef at Vida’s Plant Based Butcher, said his local deli offers artisan twists on classic meals. Everything offered by the restaurant, from its butter to dressing(s), is made in-house or sourced from local vendors, Underwood said.

“We’re a great spot for people to come to get introduced to the vegetarian, vegan or plant-based lifestyles,” Underwood said. “If you’re used to a hot ham and cheese, we can give you a version of that. If you like a Philly cheesesteak or a Reuben and haven’t had one in years, this is a great place to go to get the same idea.”

Seitan’s Realm is a vegan deli that serves signatures such as the Beef and Chedda — aptly named to resemble the renowned Arby’s sandwich — along with cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and burgers, all of which are vegan, the restaurant’s owner Kevin Ridenbaugh said.

“My wife and I are junk-food vegans,” Ridenbaugh said. “We missed having stuff that we had when we weren’t vegetarian or vegan. I hope at least we give a better name to vegan food. I know for a long time it was if you were vegan, you ate a bowl of lettuce. I want to show you can still do really cool things with food and still be vegan.”

With the majority of menu items being made in-house, Ridenbaugh said Seitan’s Realm hopes to bring a personalized and nostalgic feel to its food.

“All of our proteins are made in-house by my wife and I, along with our supervisor,” Ridenbaugh said. “Where a lot of people would use Beyond Meat or Impossible Burger, we make everything ourselves.”

More information about National Vegetarian Awareness Month and general vegetarianism can be found on the North American Vegetarian Society’s website.