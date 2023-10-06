The Gateway-University District welcomes a new self-pour bar Friday.

Eupouria — pronounced you-pour-ia and located at 1568 N. High St. — is set to open at 4 p.m. Friday, and will open early at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Ohio State homecoming game against Maryland.

Benjamin Morgan, owner of Eupouria and founder of Old North Arcade Bar, said the Gateway District’s 5,000-square-foot location is the perfect spot to open the bar.

“Our concept needed a space with a massive patio, 24/7 security and excellent parking,” Morgan said. “Being located in a highly pedestrianized eating and entertainment district, like Gateway, was needed.”

Morgan said all beverages are priced by the ounce — with no tips accepted — and, with over 40 taps of alcohol, there will be no shortage of available drinks.

“The self-pour system is beverage agnostic, and it will include domestics, craft beer, seltzers, ciders, kombucha, house-made cocktails and draft wine,” Morgan said. “System efficiencies pertain to the system charging by the ounce, so no waste on the back end, as well as enabling one bartender to do the work of four.”

Morgan, a 2012 Ohio State alum, said creating a business like Eupouria is a personal milestone in his life and career.

“Building Eupouria has been somewhat of a love letter to Ohio State,” Morgan said. “Creating another venue on campus where others can form lasting memories is something I am very proud of having accomplished.”

Morgan said the bar’s atmosphere is going to be business in the front and party in the back.

“We call this the mullet technique, where in the earlier hours of the evening we are catering to faculty, staff and alumni,” Morgan said. “Then at night it’s going to turn into a full nightclub mode for the undergraduate population.”

Leslie Luna, the hiring manager at Eupouria and Old North Arcade Bar, said the space is a combination of a sports bar and an arcade, creating a positive ambience and culture within the university area.

“There are several televisions where we will project pay-per-view sports like mixed martial arts and of course Ohio State athletics,” Luna said. “We also have several arcade games like foosball, air hockey, Wii and Guitar Hero that customers can play with while they are here.”

Morgan said guests will receive a radio-frequency identification card at the bar before they are allowed to actually pour themselves drinks. Also called an RFID card, it will be linked to guests’ credit or debit cards along with their IDs.

“From an ounce taster to a pitcher to share with friends, this RFID card allows guests to pour any beverage they want,” Morgan said. “For anyone who wants more than the traditional bar experience, our experienced mixologists will be slinging craft cocktails and top-shelf booze.”

Luna said there will be limits placed on how much an individual can drink.

“Each RFID card has a beginning limit of four servings, which is about 64 fluid ounces or four pints of beer, before they have to reload their card at the bar,” Luna said. “This is to protect the bartenders and the people drinking, as this is a way we make sure they are consuming safely.”

Morgan said he expects the opening weekend to be extremely busy and exciting.

“From what I am hearing, it is going to be a frenzy,” Morgan said. “I’m stoked to see this self-pour system enable an environment with no waits even in a packed house.”

Morgan said the bar will also feature live music, and encourages anyone who may be interested in booking a gig to stop in.

“We are targeting mostly local jam bands, cover bands and dance oriented DJs,” Morgan said.

Ultimately, Luna said the staff’s goal is ensuring all guests enjoy themselves, regardless of the kind of drinking experience they prefer.

“Whether you come up to the bartender for a drink or if you decide to self-pour your own beverages, this is an experience like no other,” Luna said.

More information about Eupouria can be found on The Lantern and/or the bar’s website.