When dining halls and fast-food joints start to get old, many Ohio State students seek out a more upscale eating experience; that is, they look to the Short North.

Since it opened nine years ago, Forno Kitchen and Bar has become a favorite dinner-and-drink spot for Ohio State students, even winning this year’s “Best of OSU” accolade for best Short North splurge. Being an Italian-American restaurant, Forno fosters a chic, yet relaxed, atmosphere many college students look for when planning a night out, director of operations Brynli Scott said.

Scott said Forno focuses on ensuring everyone has the best time they possibly can, namely that customers enjoy the restaurant’s atmosphere as much as they enjoy the food they are eating.

“Our owner really wants it to always be upbeat, everybody having a good time, kind of like a party atmosphere,” Scott said. “It’s also still a nice restaurant that you can come in and sit down and have a meal with your friends or your family and actually enjoy yourself.”

Forno’s employees aim to create a jovial atmosphere that keeps people coming back, Scott said. She said seeing workers sing and dance along to whatever song is playing is a common occurrence on the restaurant floor.

Branden Weigel, Forno’s executive chef, said the staff’s lighthearted energy can be contagious at times.

“Seeing a kitchen [that] is joking around cooking food, servers who are laughing and having a good time, I think it makes everybody’s experience better,” Weigel said.

As one of Forno’s original staff members, Weigel said exhibiting adaptability is a fundamental component of working the job.

“The kitchen is very fast-paced,” Weigel said. “There’s not really any slow time. This helps create a place where you don’t really know what the day is gonna be like until you’re in it.”

Forno’s menu also provides a multitude of inclusive options for diners with food-related limitations, Weigel said. Besides offering gluten-free dishes, he said the restaurant tries to be conscious of numerous food allergies, even those that typically fly under the radar.

“We make sure that in batches of sauces, we don’t put known allergens in them,” Weigel said. “If people come in with a garlic allergy, they can still have every single one of our pizzas, almost all our pastas and the rest of our dishes. We just keep everything kind of simple just so everybody can enjoy it.”

No matter what cuisine students gravitate toward, Scott said Forno is an ideal venue to simply revel in a fun night out.

“We give out free strawberry jello shots for your birthday, or honestly if you’re even celebrating anything,” Scott said.

Scott said the jello shots — hollowed-out strawberries filled with strawberry-infused vodka and Grand Marnier, topped with whipped cream — are always a treat to hand out.

“It’s always fun to come in and feel extra appreciated on those days,” Scott said.

Scott said another component of Forno — and one that likely influences students’ positive attitudes toward the restaurant — is its happy hour. Occurring 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, Scott said Forno’s happy hour renders a majority of the menu half off, including shared items, pizzas, specialty cocktails, wines by the glass and draft beers.

Considering other Short North restaurants’ general price points, Scott said Forno’s happy hour enables patrons to order high-quality food and drinks at affordable prices.

“We also have a late-night happy hour on Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.,” Scott said. “We only serve pizzas at that time, but all bottles of wine and champagne are half off.”

Weigel and Scott both said Forno’s ambience — created by customers and employees alike — is what truly makes it a favorite among college students.

“You’re working with your friends,” Scott said. “That’s what helps us keep things so lively here, and I believe that’s what truly sets us apart.”