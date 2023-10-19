Hundreds of Ohio State community members from more than 30 organizations gathered on the Oval Tuesday evening for a night of remembrance and prayer. The event was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine, the Muslim Students’ Association and the Palestinian Women’s Association in an effort to honor the lives lost in Gaza as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.

The event included speakers reading passages from the Quran, reciting poetry and speaking to their personal feelings and those of their communities. Options for further involvement were also given before closing with prayer.

“Palestinians in Gaza, besides this betrayal, they continue to say their goodbyes and write their stories and bury their loved ones,” said Mohammed Mubarak, co-president for Students for Justice in Palestine. “We’re here to do one thing, is to serve them justice and bear witness and to continue sharing their stories.”

The vigil comes after more than a week of violence between Israel and Hamas following the latter’s initial attack on Oct. 7. Confrontations between the two have resulted in a net loss of more than 4,000 lives. Tuesday morning’s strike on a hospital in Gaza killed over 500 and fueled speakers’ remarks during the event.