Hundreds of students participated in what a Students for Justice in Palestine Instagram post called a national walkout against U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza at 2 p.m. Wednesday, meeting at the Union and then marching into Bricker Hall.

The event featured student and faculty speakers expressing calls to action and chants advocating for the freedom of Palestine.

“The student leaders and organizations have gathered for a walkout in support of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for the university to support the boycott, divest, sanction movement in order to discourage Israel from the war crimes that it’s been committing and the continued blockade and bombardment of Gaza with its bombs,” Rahma Anjum, a third-year in history and Arabic, said.