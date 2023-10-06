Under The Radar is a weekly film column that highlights underappreciated and overlooked movies of the past. Graphic credit: Kyle Quinlan

“Collateral” (2004)

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith

Director: Michael Mann

Tom Cruise. Jamie Foxx. One night. One taxicab. What more could viewers want from a neo-noir classic?

Taking place over one bustling night in Los Angeles, “Collateral” follows a taxi driver, Max (Jamie Foxx), whose mundane shift is interrupted when a mysteriously confident man, Vincent (Tom Cruise), hails down his cab.

Vincent offers Max a hefty sum to drive him around the city all night, making a handful of business-related stops. Unable to turn down the money, Max agrees to be Vincent’s personal chauffeur for the evening — and just like that, the madness begins as Vincent’s “line of work” quickly reveals itself.

Why “Collateral” is a Must-Watch

Cruise has been one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars for years; however, there is debate if “Collateral” is a “Cruise” movie or a “ Foxx” movie. Any time Cruise can be considered second fiddle in a film, it’s an absolute must-watch.

This is what “Collateral” is at its core — Cruise and Foxx working together like yin and yang and giving quality performances. Filled with several amazing action sequences and suspenseful scenes, what makes the movie so brilliant is the moments between the chaos: the relationship and brutally honest conversations between Max and Vincent.

The constant insults and witty banter, the opposing life philosophies and the obvious physical threats that test the pair create a captivating “road trip” dynamic. Not to mention the silver fox, Cruise, who embraces his dark side while sporting a sleek, gray suit and platinum-colored hair.

The supporting cast knocks it out of the park as well, with many actors having little screen time but nevertheless giving fantastic performances.

Jada Pinkett Smith portrays Annie, the beautifully hard-nosed lawyer Max drives around as a client at the beginning of the film. Foxx and Pinkett Smith deliver an absolute master class in chemistry, providing an all-time flirting scene. Foxx demonstrates how even as a cabbie, you can woo someone way out of your league with just a little bit of confidence, charisma and an extensive knowledge of road geography.

Setting the romantic mood, “Hands of Time” by Groove Armada soothingly plays in the background, making it hard to believe that Foxx and Pinkett Smith did not get married immediately after filming.

Mark Ruffalo portrays Detective Ray Fanning, a cop hot on the trail of suspicious activity in the streets tied to the criminal underground. Obsessed with finding connections between crimes and coincidences, Fanning does whatever he needs to catch his target.

Guest spots from actors like Jason Statham and Javier Bardem keep audience members on their toes, providing some heavy-hitting acting and electrifying scene-stealing.

The Reception, The Legacy

IMDb: 7.5/10

Letterboxd: 3.8/5

Rotten Tomatoes: 86 percent

Raking in over $220 million from the worldwide box office — with a budget of $65 million — “Collateral” was quite popular among audiences and critics at the time of its release.

The film is no cookie-cutter thriller, containing much more than the explosions and fistfights audiences are used to; instead, “Collateral” focuses on its characters and the emotional journey they ride through a crazy night.

Receiving Oscar nominations for Best Film Editing and Best Supporting Actor (Foxx), “Collateral” sadly went home empty-handed at the 77th Academy Awards.

However, Foxx did bring home some hardware in the Best Actor category for his unbelievable performance as Ray Charles in “Ray.” This is one of the 12 times in Oscar history where an actor/actress was nominated in two different categories in the same year.

The box office numbers, nominations and high praise from critics might suggest this is a beloved movie, but the film’s legacy seems to be undervalued and hidden on the movie shelves of the only Blockbuster left.

Similar Movies

Those who enjoy the “one crazy night” structure should check out “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, for a film that feels like a fraternal twin to “Collateral.” The Safdie Brothers’ “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson, also serves as a more modern film in the subgenre.

Anyone interested in seeing Cruise play a character different from his typical roles can watch “Magnolia” for a strange and conflicted performance as T.J Mackey. Martin Scorsese’s pool drama, “The Color of Money,” sees Cruise as a different Vincent — literally wearing a shirt that says “Vincent” — a goofy kid who’s not exactly the smartest guy in the room.

If you want to dive into director Mann’s filmography, “Heat” is the next watch if you haven’t already. The undeniable cat-and-mouse crime epic, starring Pacino and Robert De Niro, is regarded as a top movie of all time and is a must-watch. If you dig his style, “Thief,” “Manhunter” and “Miami Vice” are all great movies that showcase his slick dealings in criminal life, with “Miami Vice” being his most accessible if Mann isn’t your cup of tea.

Hopefully after watching “Collateral,” viewers will understand the frustrations with the Academy snubbing it of a Best Picture nomination.