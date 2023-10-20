Under The Radar is a weekly film column that highlights underappreciated and overlooked movies of the past.

“Almost Famous” (2000)

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Starring: Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup

Director: Cameron Crowe

Overbearing parents, crushes who’d rather stay friends and feeling perpetually uncool — everyone has experienced these struggles at some point in their lives.

Rather than depicting these universal problems in a “typical” manner, “Almost Famous” throws viewers into the daunting journey of growing up through the wild and unpredictable world of 1970s rock ‘n’ roll.

Despite being only 15 years old, William Miller (Patrick Fugit) is a talented rock ‘n’ roll journalist in 1973 whose awkward personality renders music his one true friend. Sheltered from the real world by his overprotective mother (Frances McDormand) and her echoing “Don’t take drugs” mantra, Miller gets the chance of a lifetime to break free from his stifling homelife when Rolling Stone magazine hires him to interview popular rock band, Stillwater, throughout its national tour.

Lead singer Jeff Bebe (Jason Lee), guitarist Russell Hammond (Billy Crudup) and groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson) are among the many colorful and morally complex personalities Miller meets on his long journey.

Besides just learning about the band, Miller learns about himself, receiving a vivid glimpse into adulthood as he feels “the buzz” in this beautifully hilarious coming-of-age story.

Disclaimer: Yes, “Almost Famous” is loved by countless moviegoers and has garnered a cult following since its release. Regardless, staying true to Under The Radar’s purpose, “Almost Famous” still does not get the overt attention and appreciation it deserves — especially among college students, many of whom haven’t even heard of it. If this column brings even one new viewer to “Almost Famous,” then the job is done.

Why “Almost Famous” is a Must-Watch

“Almost Famous” is something you can watch with just about anybody. Your mother, your mid-puberty brother or even your music-snob cousin are sure to get a kick out of it.

One of the best decisions made by writer/director Cameron Crowe was telling this semi-autobiographical story from Miller’s perspective, a choice no doubt influenced by Crowe’s own teenage years as a rock writer. The idolization of musicians, uncomfortable interactions with drugs and sudden bursts of feelings that can arise from one hug all feel incredibly real through the 15-year-old’s wide eyes.

Hudson gives the movie’s standout performance as the majestic and mystifying Lane, a self-proclaimed “Band-Aid” who follows the band purely for her love of music. Her whimsical personality adds a softness to the film, leaving audiences wishing they had a friend as cool as Lane.

Crudup’s Hammond and Lee’s Bebe are the most prominent members of Stillwater, flaunting long hair and unkempt clothes pulled straight from Led Zeppelin’s fashion playbook. Despite there being a literal teenager on board, Hammond and Bebe consistently act the most childish, creating a troubled dynamic for the band and providing endless funny moments.

McDormand’s intensely loving performance as Miller’s mother is unmatched, perfectly toeing the line between crazy and caring. Philip Seymour Hoffman also provides some fantastic cigarette smoking, nihilistic outlooks and rock-hot takes as Lester Bangs, Creem magazine editor and mentor to Miller.

Let the ’60s and ’70s-inspired soundtrack guide you, and don’t get shy when you hear the angelic piano intro of “Tiny Dancer” underscore the film’s most iconic scene. Sing along with Elton John like no one is watching — I know my roommates and I certainly let our inner Rocketm(e)n loose.

The Reception, The Legacy

IMDb: 7.9/10

Letterboxd: 4.0/5

Budget: $60 million

Worldwide Box Office: $47.4 million

Losing significant money at the box office, “Almost Famous” wasn’t highly appreciated in 2000.

Nominated for two Supporting Role Oscars ( Hudson and McDormand), Film Editing, a win in Original Screenplay for writer/director Crowe and taking home Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) at the 2001 Golden Globes – “Almost Famous” seems like it shouldn’t qualify for an “Under The Radar” spot.

However,“Almost Famous” is most definitely a film that has slipped through the cracks of younger generations’ watchlists — and it makes complete sense why this would be so.

Most notably, this is not a movie driven by big names and celebrity star power, despite everyone giving knockout performances. Crudup, Lee and Fugit don’t exactly cause younger moviegoers to dart to “Almost Famous” for their movie night.

The film’s title also doesn’t stick out on most streaming services’ interfaces, as the words “Almost Famous” mean nothing to someone who hasn’t seen the movie. Not to mention the poster is just Hudson’s face, revealing nothing about the epic rock ‘n’ roll adventure just waiting to be absorbed.

In a time when young people are getting back into record collections, rocking vintage clothing and swearing they were “born in the wrong generation” because they like The Beatles, “Almost Famous” serves as a timely watch that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Similar Movies

Those who love the music culture explored in “Almost Famous” can check out Rob Reiner’s directorial debut “This Is Spinal Tap” for another look inside the band lifestyle, only with a more satirical take on the world of rock. “High Fidelity,” another movie from 2000 centering around music and love, brings a similar record-store vibe and level of banter that rock lovers will greatly appreciate.

If you liked writer/director Crowe’s perspective on growing up, “Say Anything…” serves as a witty 1989 romcom that most parents will remember as a classic love story. Crowe also penned the high school cult classic, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” blessing the world with Sean Penn’s stoner character Jeff Spicoli in the process. A more well-known gem in Crowe’s filmography, “Jerry Maguire,” sees Tom Cruise grapple with his love life and newly complicated career as a struggling sports agent.

For fans of Miller’s mother, wonderfully played by the acting powerhouse that is McDormand, dive into the Coen Brothers’ catalog where McDormand appears in many different lead and supporting roles. Her notable performance as police chief Marge Gunderson in “Fargo” — a movie in which McDormand’s comedic tones are similar to those in “Almost Famous” — secured her the 1997 Academy Award for Best Actress.

Bonus recommendation: For another road-trip movie that sees a junky van drive complicated people who love to incessantly engage in friendly bickering around the United States, check out “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Up next on Under The Radar: With Halloween creeping closer, we’ll be going back in time for some old-school scares from “Master of Horror” John Carpenter.