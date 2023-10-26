For students hoping to fill up their schedule, look no further than some of the more peculiar picks on Ohio State’s spring schedule.

From sports to beer to medieval monsters, there are plenty of options for spare credit hours or general education requirements.

Beer and Wine in Western Culture

Beer and Wine in Western Culture is a two-credit hour course that covers the history, production, styles and consumption of beer, wine and distilled spirits as well as the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

Divided into four units — the basics of alcohol, beer, wine and distilled spirits — the course gives students the confidence to try new styles of alcohol, according to senior lecturer Brian Waters.

Throughout the course there are alcohol tastings with other students, provided they’re at least 21. The interactive nature of the class engages students in learning about the details behind their favorite drinks.

“My favorite part by far is working with students and getting to know them,” Waters said. “It really makes my day when I see students engaged and interested in the subject matter/delivery. [It’s] a fun, relaxing and informative way to spend your last semesters at OSU.”

Chocolate Science

Chocolate Science is a one-credit-hour food sciences course focused on the making, distribution and tasting of different chocolates.

The course offers tastings of different types of chocolates from white and milk to dark to nutty. From these tastings, students develop sensory skills in the classroom, chocolate science senior lecturer Srilatha Kolluri said.

Aside from tastings, students learn about reading nutrition labels and identifying real chocolate versus chocolate flavors. Students then learn how to make their own chocolates using the scientific skills learned in class.

“I enjoy teaching the science piece [because] when those lightbulbs go off, I think [about how] there is so much more to chocolate and all things you put in there,” Kolluri said. “When those lightbulbs go off, that’s the best piece.”

Creating Medieval Monsters: Constructions of the “Other”

Medieval Monsters is a three-credit hour course that studies the way medieval Europe developed as a persecuting society and how minorities were targeted, according to the Department of History website.

On the same website, it describes that the course is rooted in history, offering a historical view of the “medieval monsters” created in Europe while focusing on Jews, lepers, Muslims, religious nonconformists, sexual nonconformists and women.

Counting as a historical studies general education credit, Medieval Monsters is a way for students to learn more about medieval Europe while completing a requirement toward their degree.

Soccer

Soccer is a one-credit-hour, activity-based course offered through the Sport Fitness and Health program. The classwork revolves around the rules and regulations for soccer while learning how to actually play.

Seamus Reilly, instructor for soccer, said students in the course typically come in with different skill sets, creating a diverse selection of people.

“Watching people evolve and develop, I really enjoy that — especially novices,” Reilly said.

As the class is based on a team sport, students develop teamwork skills through the game, according to the Sport Fitness and Health program website.

“For me, [my favorite part] is that I just work with some incredible people,” Reilly said.

Whitewater Rafting

Offered through the Sport Fitness and Health program, whitewater rafting is a one-credit-hour course where students will develop skills associated with white-water rafting through classroom and pool sessions, culminating in a 2.5-day excursion of camping and rafting.

The class can benefit students physically through training and rafting and mentally by spending time in nature while fostering teamwork skills, according to the Sport Fitness and Health program website.

“Rafting boosts confidence, it requires grit and perseverance, completing some rapids gives you a sense of accomplishment, like finishing a marathon,” the Sport Fitness and Health program website states.