“Criminal Minds” and “Bones” fans, get in line for Ohio State’s newest major.

The university launched a forensic anthropology major this semester, becoming one of the first of its kind in the country. Forensic anthropology, which entails examining human skeletal remains, is increasingly in demand for its ability to help solve criminal cases.

Cameron Beason, academic adviser for the Department of Anthropology, said there were six people in the major as of Sept. 17, including first-year India Snow.

“I’ve always known that working with the deceased and helping to solve crimes was my passion,” Snow said, “I love learning hands-on, and when it comes to a major as physical as forensic anthropology, it’s crucial for learning.”

The major’s website states the curriculum involves a mix of anthropology, sociology and statistics classes. According to previous Lantern reporting, the last large addition of new majors was in 2019, which included another major in the same department — medical anthropology — among others like Italian studies and philosophy, politics and economics.

Beason said other universities have offered programs using forensic anthropology, but Ohio State has the first dedicated undergraduate major in the field, due to interest from students.

“It’s exciting for the department itself to show that we’re pushing boundaries as far as what possibilities are available to our students,” Beason said.

Starting the major involved getting endorsements from those in the Department of Anthropology along with other departments and the College of Arts and Sciences, Beason said. A curriculum was proposed to encompass what professors wanted the major to look like.

Now approved and in action, Beason said the new major allows students to expand on the opportunities already presented to them through the Department of Anthropology.

“Our department here had previously created a new major to allow anthropology students to specialize in medical anthropology, and this is another opportunity for that specialization,” Beason said.

Scott McGraw, the Department of Anthropology chair, said they are working on creating a forensic lab on the fourth floor of Smith Laboratory that will be done by fall of next year.

“They will learn to generate age and sex profiles of human remains and, in some cases, help in identifying the cause of death,” McGraw said.