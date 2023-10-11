While 2023 is not yet over, pop culture has been generous thus far. Scope out the Halloween costume ideas below, and click on the available links for more information.

New Film and TV

While many have experienced “Barbenheimer” fatigue since both blockbusters were released in August, neglecting to include the phenomenon would be nothing short of a pop-culture crime. Consider embracing the inherent juxtaposition between Barbie’s hot pink cowgirl ensemble and Oppenheimer’s grayish-blue, 1940s-inspired three-piece suit for an unforgettable couple’s costume.

The “mermaidcore” aesthetic is alive and well thanks to Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” which notably stars Halle Bailey in the titular role. Braided hairstyles, sequin midi skirts and pearl jewelry all evoke Ariel’s beachy look. Or dress as Vanessa — sea witch Ursula’s sirenic, human decoy — in a frothy purple dress and oversized shell pendant.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, “Daisy Jones & The Six” is a vibrant explosion of ’70s styling. To channel Daisy Jones herself, opt for Stevie Nicks-esque flowing fabrics, leathery cowboy boots and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The Roy Family, “Succession”

Emulating the Roys’ quiet luxury is not an easy feat, but those up to the challenge can seek out sharply tailored suits, crisp button-up shirts and grayscale overcoats. Dressing up traditional office wear is the name of the game; just make sure you don’t carry a ludicrously capacious bag.

There is no shortage of spider variants in this critically acclaimed sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” so even the most massive of friend groups will have enough characters to go around. Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy’s Ghost-Spider, Hobart “Hobie” Brown’s Spider-Punk and Lego Spider-Man are just some of the variants up for hypothetical grabs.

AFC Richmond players and/or fans, “Ted Lasso”

Widely praised for its good-natured humor and relatable characters, “Ted Lasso” is one of the most beloved comedies in the modern TV landscape. Besides being sold through Warner Brothers’ online merch shop, uniforms and fan gear for AFC Richmond — the show’s fictional English Premier League football team — have immense “do-it-yourself” potential.

Archie and the Gang, “Riverdale”

After seven seasons, which include everything from an organ-harvesting cult to a parallel universe called “Rivervale,” the infamous teen drama “Riverdale” finally concluded this past August. Secure one of the characters’ staple pieces — a letterman jacket for Archie, a collared sweater for Betty, a crown hat and/or beanie for Jughead and a string of pearls for Veronica — to build a costume in memory of this silly series.

Fresh Twists, Old Favorites

Long-cherished Mario franchise characters like Princess Peach and Bowser have gained even more cultural relevance after returning to the big screen in April, due in large part to actor Jack Black’s impassioned performance of the original song “Peaches.” Simple in terms of their colors and silhouettes, the Super Mario crew’s wardrobe(s) should be fairly easy for students to replicate using clothes they already own.

Recently adapted into a live-action series by Netflix, this renowned anime is equal parts colorful and campy. Just choose a character — Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji or many others — and begin the exhilarating search for all the right components.

Though Leia Organa/Han Solo and Padmé Amidala/Anakin Skywalker are perpetually popular costume pairings when it comes to the “Star Wars” franchise, Ahsoka Tano — Anakin’s Padawan — is taking center stage this year. Recreating her character design might mean spending some more time in the makeup chair, but with a little practice, the final product could be stunning.

Seeing as a live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon” is currently in development at Universal Pictures, there has never been a better time to don Viking attire for Halloween. In addition to the classic helmets, faux-fur-trimmed cloaks and dragon plushies are critical accessories.

Another nostalgic property with a live-action adaptation in the works, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” features a lovable ensemble cast and striking animation sequences. Live out some childhood dreams by becoming a bender for the day.

Bonus Category: Internet Gems

Deceased Twitter bird

Invest in some light blue feathers, and perhaps some fake blood, to honor Twitter’s iconic logo.

Grimace Shake victims

This TikTok trend, which saw users fake being poisoned after sipping on the McDonald’s Grimace Shake, is conducive to an easy Halloween costume.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The artist and the athlete is a tale as old as time — and an undeniably perfect couple’s costume.

Lana Del Ray working at Waffle House

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray quickly went viral after she was seen working at an Alabama Waffle House earlier this year. Low effort and niche, this costume is ideal for last-minute shoppers.

Ariana Grande and SpongeBob SquarePants (Ethan Slater)

In July, the internet went wild when TMZ reported that Ethan Slater — best known for playing the title character in “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” — allegedly cheated on his long-term wife Lilly Jay with his “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande. This bizarre duo is sure to be a jumpscare on Halloween night.