Ohio State senior goaltender Raygan Kirk and graduate defenseman Hadley Hartmetz were named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender and Defender of the Week, respectively, for their performances against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth.

Hartmetz also earned the WCHA Howies Hockey Tape Performance of the Week.

Kirk, a native of Ste. Anne, Manitoba, Canada, saved 16 shots against the Bulldogs Saturday in the 2-0 win, earning her fourth career and second consecutive WCHA Goaltender of the Week award. A transfer from Robert Morris before the 2021-22 season, Kirk posted her third career shutout as a Buckeye.

“It’s always a huge honor,” Kirk said. “But I just try and focus on playing my game, win or lose.”

Kirk now has a 2-0-0 record on the season, with back-to-back wins coming against top-10 teams in then-No. 4 Colgate Sept. 30 and Minnesota Duluth Saturday.

“You’re starting off the season against strong opponents,” Kirk said. “I think that helps me get right back into it.”

Hartmetz earned her first career hat trick Friday en route to a 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs, scoring two goals in the first period and capitalizing it with a third-period put-in to give her the accolade.

The two goals in the first period came in 1:32 of game time, with goal No. 1 coming at 3:42 on a power play and goal No. 2 at 2:10 left in the first.

Hartmetz said she didn’t want to jinx herself after the two early goals.

“I tried not to think about it too much,” Hartmetz said. “Usually, if I think about trying to get a goal, it doesn’t happen for me. So, I was just focusing on sticking to our game plan and playing my game and hoping [the hat trick] would eventually come.”

Already halving her goal total of six from last season, Hartmetz said she is looking to further increase her role in the offense.

Above all, Hartmetz said the honors are indicative of the work put in by the entire team.

“It goes to show how much work, not just me, but our whole team has put in during the summer and in the offseason,” Hartmetz said. “We’re continuing to grow as a team.”