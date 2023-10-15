Ohio State lost 2-0 in its second to last regular season away match against the University of Minnesota Thursday evening. The Buckeyes (7-5-2, 3-3-1 Big Ten) faced a tough challenge against the Golden Gophers (6-4-4, 2-3-2 Big Ten) in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota set the tone early, scoring just three minutes into the match with a shot from graduate forward Izzy Brown, assisted by senior midfielder Sophia Boman. This marked Brown’s fifth goal of the season.

Although Buckeye fifth-year forward Emma Sears had a career-high of four shots on goal, Ohio State failed to even the score by the half.

A turbulent second half ensued with the Golden Gophers overpowering the Buckeyes in shots by nine to three. Despite Ohio State sophomore goalie Molly Pritchard saving a season record of six shots, Minnesota ultimately came out on top.

Minnesota secured its win in the 78th minute thanks to a goal from graduate forward Sadie Harper aided by an assist from Boman and graduate student forward Megan Nemec.

This marked Ohio State’s second conference loss on the road.

The Buckeyes continue forward on their final road trip Sunday to take on the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin, at noon.