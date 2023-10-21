The final countdown for the Buckeyes has begun.

Ohio State (8-6-2, 4-4-1 Big Ten) started the close of its regular season against Rutgers (7-6-3, 4-4-1 Big Ten) at home for the first of its final two games Thursday evening.

The match ended in a 1-0 loss for the Buckeyes.

The board remained scoreless for both the Buckeyes and the Scarlet Knights to close the first half. However, the beginning 45 minutes of the game were nothing short of eventful.

With an outstanding 12-to-10 ratio of shots on goal led by the Buckeyes, sophomore goalie Molly Pritchard chased her career-high in saves per match, surpassing her season-high in just the first half.

Pritchard, the Buckeyes’ starting goalie, has had a fine second season with a total of 62 saves so far this year. Head coach Lori Walker-Hock had high praise for the sophomore after her performance at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“Molly is really developing into a new leader on our squad,” Walker-Hock said. “As a goalkeeper that’s an important thing. Her voice has been really strong, but one thing that’s really improved is her comfortability with her own feet.”

Just minutes into the second half, the Scarlet Knights obtained the lead, with Rutgers senior midfielder Becci Fluchel crossing a shot into the Buckeyes’ goal, her first of the 2023 season.

After a closely fought latter half of the match, Pritchard secured a new career high of eight saves, beating her previous seven from her freshman season.

With almost identical 2023 records, the Buckeyes have yet to best Rutgers with the New Brunswick, New Jersey, team leading the all-time series 11-0-2 since 2014.

With the long-awaited rivalry matchup with Michigan approaching Sunday, the Buckeyes have a long weekend ahead of them.

“Obviously it’s always great to get a win, and it’s tough to lose, especially this late in the season,” said co-captain of the Buckeyes, Peyton McNamara. “Everything is in the past, we can’t change it so we just reflect and move forward and go from there.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Buckeyes take the pitch one last time at home against the Wolverines.