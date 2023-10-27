The Buckeyes kicked off the back half of their season in a big way, led by an unbreakable pinpoint attack.

With nine matches left in its Big Ten slate and regular season, Ohio State (8-12, 5-6 Big Ten) notched 49 kills, helping it beat Northwestern (10-11, 4-7 Big Ten) at home Wednesday in straight sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-13) to snap a three-game losing streak.

“To have a statement match like this after a few tough losses, it just sets the tone for the rest of the year,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “It’s a new season with the second half of the Big Ten, and I like the way we’re starting it.”

The Buckeye attack was able to minimize mistakes while staying aggressive, posting a season-best .500 hitting percentage in the match to go along with only five attack errors. Oldenburg said this was a key part of their success against the Wildcats.

“You see how much it helps, we’re hitting .500 against a team that’s usually pretty good defensively,” Oldenburg said. “It allows you to build momentum and keep going with the match. It’s nice to see those results happen in a match.”

Leading the attack was senior outside hitter Emily Londot, converting all eight of her first attacks and knocking in 22 kills overall, the most for any Buckeye this year in a three-set match. Londot finished with a .636 hitting percentage with only a single attacking error.

“It was great. We’ve been working on a lot of different shots in practice, and they showed today,” Londot said. “Our passes and digs were up great, and Mia [Tuman] was giving great balls, and the communication from the back row was great.”

It was a great night defensively for the Buckeyes as well, holding Northwestern to a .091 hitting percentage. This defensive effort was led by senior libero Sarah Sue Morbitzer, who picked up a career-high 17 digs to go along with six assists.

“I had a lot of fun,” Morbitzer said. “I think our block set up great and had great touches, so that made my job very easy, and luckily I got a lot of digs.”

This game also marked the first start for freshman defensive specialist Anna McClure, who filled in for freshman libero Kaitlyn Hoffman. McClure picked up five digs and an assist in her first collegiate performance, impressing the team, including Morbitzer.

“It was so awesome. I gave her a shoutout in the locker room because she brings her full self every day and works so hard,” Morbitzer said. “I’m just so proud of her, she’s come a long way with injuries and she’s such a great teammate, so I was glad to see her out there tonight.”

It’s likely the freshman will receive more minutes without Hoffman, who was spotted on the sidelines with a boot on her foot against the Wildcats. Oldenburg didn’t disclose her injury but said the libero could miss a couple of extra games.

McClure did a fine job filling in during Hoffman’s absence, Oldenburg said.

“She was great,” Oldenburg said. “She’s just steady, she comes to work every day in practice and to have her get that opportunity and to take advantage is really good for her.”

Northwestern was without their leader in kills, graduate outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo, who averages 4.46 kills per set. Sangiacomo has been out for three games after suffering a lower-body injury against Minnesota on Oct. 15.

“That’s a big loss for them, and they’re struggling without her,” Oldenburg said.

It was a dominant first set for Ohio State, mounting a quick 9-4 run and maintaining the momentum. At one point, it reached a 21-9 lead and finished it off 25-13.

The Buckeyes’ attack led to a first-set win for them, hitting a scorching .643 in the frame led by Londot, who converted on her first eight attacks.

Ohio State also kept it clean, only committing a single attacking error in the first set.

The second frame was much of the same for the Buckeyes, nearly spotless on their attack with two errors in the frame against 17 kills on a .441 hitting percentage. Northwestern didn’t lead once in this set, as the Buckeye lead sprouted to 22-8, at , en route to a 25-12 win.

The third capped off a big night for the Buckeyes, ending the match with a 25-13 win on a double-block set up by freshman outside hitter Lauren Murphy and senior middle blocker Rylee Rader.

“I’m proud everyone got to execute what we’ve been saying,” Morbitzer said. “And I’m looking forward to the rest of the season because I know we can do big things.”

Ohio State will travel to meet the Wolverines Sunday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at 2 p.m., and will look to keep its momentum moving forward.