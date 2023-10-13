The Buckeyes look to keep climbing in the Big Ten this weekend.

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (6-9, 3-3 Big Ten) faces conference opponent Illinois (7-9, 2-4 Big Ten) Friday and No. 15 Purdue (10-5, 4-2) on Sunday, both at the Covelli Center.

The Buckeyes are starting to pick up steam, winning two of their last three games after winning seven of eight sets versus Maryland and Rutgers, then hanging with No. 14 Penn State in a five-set battle that the Nittany Lions took in the final frame.

“We’re really excited for these two matches at home,” freshman setter Mia Tuman said.

Illinois

Illinois comes to Columbus on a two-game losing streak, dropping both against ranked-conference opponents in Purdue and Wisconsin.

The Fighting Illini feature one of the better defensive frontlines in the Big Ten, boasting 2.52 blocks per set, good for sixth in the conference. Led by middle blocker redshirt freshman Cari Bohm and graduate Kennedy Collins, Illinois’ front ranks 9th and 10th in the conference in blocks per set, with 1.16 and 1.15 respectively.

After helping the Buckeyes compete against the best block in the conference last game against Penn State, senior libero Sarah Sue Morbitzer said they know what to look for in the Illinois frontline.

“A big block can be used to our advantage, and we know how to do that,” Morbitzer said.

Alongside their strong defensive front, senior outside hitter Raina Terry poses a threat offensively, as she leads the Big Ten in kills per set with 4.62. However, Morbitzer knows her attack better than most.

“I actually grew up playing club with her, so I’m excited to play against her again,” Morbitzer said. “She’s a great player, great person, and my role is to make plays in the back row, and luckily I know all her shots, so I’m excited.”

The last time the Buckeyes and Illini met was Oct. 19, 2022, and Ohio State won in straight sets.

Purdue

Purdue has had a successful season up to this point, going 3-2 against ranked opponents. It has one of the most dominant offenses in the Big Ten, boasting the fourth-highest hitting percentage and assists per set with averages of .247 and 11.85, respectively.

The Boilermakers enter Covelli on a two-game winning streak, posting sweeps against Illinois and Iowa in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Their attack is led by freshman outside hitter Chloe Chicoine. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week owns a team-high 3.93 kills per set on a productive .271 hitting percentage.

“She takes big risks but she’s also really smart, she sees the court very well,” Tuman said.

Sophomore outside hitter Eva Hudson rounds out the Purdue attack with 3.90 kills per set as part of the team’s 12.80 kills per set, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten.

Graduate defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn leads their back row defense with 4.21 digs per set, a mark that’s also second in the conference. The Purdue defense as a whole picks up 13.92 digs per set, good for sixth in the Big Ten.

“They’re a very scrappy team,” Morbitzer said. “They don’t give up on the ball easily.”

Ohio State took the last contest against the Boilermakers, earning a 3-1 victory Nov. 10, 2022.

The Buckeyes will host Illinois at the Covelli Center at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Purdue will come to town at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s a good chance for us to get two wins, but it’s also going to be a battle,” Morbitzer said.