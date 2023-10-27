The game that determines bragging rights is here.

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (8-12, Big Ten 5-6) will travel to the Crisler Center to take on Michigan (3-16, Big Ten 1-9) Sunday afternoon.

In the past four years, the Buckeyes have beaten the Wolverines six consecutive times.

Despite a below .500 season, the Buckeyes will look to continue this winning streak when they travel up north for the first time this season.

Last year, the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines in three consecutive sets at home. With over 3,800 fans in attendance, Ohio State started off the first set strong and never looked backed, as it totaled 48 kills, four aces, 47 assists and 54 digs.

Senior outside hitter Emily Londot along with Adria Powell, Kylie Murr and Mac Podraza led the attack as they shutout the Wolverines with ease to capture the win.

This time around, Londot is the only remaining Buckeye on the roster. The three other players transferred to separate schools, with Powell and Murr remaining in the Big Ten, going to Penn State and Minnesota, respectively.

Despite their exits, Londot has had a fine season of her own. The senior is coming off a 22 kill game in which she converted her first eight attacks in a 3-0 win against Northwestern Wednesday.

The feat marked the most kills for a Buckeye this year in a three-set match.

Londot will look to lead the Buckeyes as they carry this momentum from Wednesday’s night sweep into the weekend series.

Before their win against the Wildcats, Ohio State had been on a three-game losing streak, with losses to No. 15 Purdue, No. 1 Wisconsin, and Indiana, respectively.

Ohio State’s game against the Wildcats provided an opportunity for the young and inexperienced roster to build some momentum, especially leading up to the rival game.

The Buckeyes recorded a season-best .500 hitting percentage to go along with only five attack errors.

They’ll look to match this aggression against a stumbling Michigan team.

On the opposing side, the Wolverines have also endured a strenuous season of their own, losing four straight games.

Two days before playing the Buckeyes, Michigan will face off against No.13 Penn State.

Like Ohio State, the Wolverines have a fairly new team and have had difficulty adjusting on the court.

In their last competitive match up against Northwestern, senior outside hitter Kendall Murray led with 21 kills. Freshman setter Morgan Burke had 49 assists and junior defensive specialist Maddi Cuchran tagged along with 18 digs.

Murray is familiar with the Buckeyes’ playing style and will look to communicate their strategy to the rest of the team.

Considering both teams have been on a losing streak along with the longtime collegiate rival, it’s without a doubt this game will be an aggressive one.

The game will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at 2 p.m. Sunday.