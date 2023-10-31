College volleyball’s biggest rivalry was won at the net Sunday.

Ohio State (8-13, 5-7 Big Ten) dropped its rivalry matchup on the road against Michigan (4-17, 2-10 Big Ten) in four sets (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22).

It was a milestone match in Big Ten women’s volleyball history, the first-ever conference match aired on FOX. The difference in the outcome was Michigan’s frontline defense.

The Wolverines were anchored up front with nine blocks on the day, paced with seven swats off the hands of sophomore middle blocker Serena Nyambio.

Their hitting was equally solid, converting attacks at a .246 clip for 54 kills, led by senior pin hitter Kendall Murray’s 19 kills.

The Buckeyes did produce, getting double-doubles from senior outside hitter Emily Londot and freshman setter Mia Tuman. Londot had 20 kills and 12 digs, while Tuman had 40 assists and 10 digs.

Ohio State took the first set with a 25-20 score, led by a rock-solid attack as it hit .303 in the frame.

Michigan answered in the second, holding on to its lead for the duration of the set, save for an 11-11 tie. The Wolverines kept the Buckeyes at bay, finishing with a 25-22 score off the swing of freshman right-side hitter Valentina Vaulet.

The third set was back and forth. Ohio State rushed to a quick lead before Michigan went on a 5-0 run to tie it at 9-9. The Wolverines carried the momentum over, coming back again after the Buckeyes regained the lead to eventually win the set 25-21 off the strength of their back line, as they picked up 13 digs in the set.

The fourth looked like it was all Buckeyes at the 20-15 point until Michigan cut their lead to 20-18. Ohio State answered with 2 straight points to earn a 4-point lead. Michigan came roaring back, ripping off a 7-0 run to win the set and the whole rivalry match, 25-22 and 3-1.

The Buckeyes will look to turn things around at home against Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Friday.