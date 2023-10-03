Ohio State’s 2023-24 Big Ten wrestling schedule was released Monday.

The Buckeyes open the conference slate against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Covelli Center Jan. 14, 2024.

The Maryland Terrapins come to Columbus next on Jan. 19, followed by a heavyweight bout against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin, Jan. 21.

Many have the Jan. 26 matchup circled on their calendar, when the Michigan Wolverines travel to Columbus. The Buckeyes took the rivalry matchup last year with a 23-15 victory at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

After the early barrage of home matchups, the Buckeyes will travel to Penn State, Rutgers and Michigan State to cap off the season as the only home match down the stretch will be on Feb. 11 against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Ryan enters his 18th season as the head coach, leading the Buckeyes into action fresh off his July 14 induction into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Ryan carries an impressive 198-66 (.750) record at the university. In his previous position at Hofstra University, he posted a 109-82-2 (.570) line. Ryan was also inducted into the Hofstra Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.

A legend in the sport, Ryan said he hopes to bring the Buckeyes back to the upper echelon of the collegiate wrestling world, as they fell just short as NCAA team runner-ups in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Coming off a season in which they finished No. 4 in the nation, the Buckeyes will look for some individual difference-makers to push them over the edge this season. Graduate Gavin Hoffman (197) and redshirt seniors Carson Kharchla (174) and Dylan D’Emilio (149) hope to be game-changers as returning wrestlers on an otherwise young team, including 18 freshmen.

The Buckeyes will also face eight nonconference foes before Big Ten play ensues.

Notably, they will matchup against a powerhouse program in Virginia Tech, which will see them travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, Nov. 10. The Buckeyes began the 2022-23 season with an 18-13 victory over the Hokies and hope to catapult this season with another.

Ohio State will face another out-of-conference test against Pittsburgh Dec. 10, when it will play host to the Panthers at the Covelli. Once the Big Ten slate kicks off, Ohio State will square off with seven wrestlers ranked in the top 30 in the nation. The Buckeyes will be looking to win a national title for the first time since 2015.