Amy Pompeii, chair of the Ohio Nurses Association Economic and General Welfare Commission, began Tuesday’s meeting by representing the Ohio State University Nurses Organization in speaking out about issues at the Wexner Medical Center, including understaffing that she said has been a source of violence in the workplace.

“We hear stories of acts of violence perpetrated by patients and visitors weekly, sometimes by the same person. Based on the lack of meaningful response from medical center executives, we as nurses and employees have no other choice but to turn to an outside agency to reach out,” Pompeii said.

In response, the medical center issued a statement saying they are prioritizing employee wellbeing and working towards a solution.

“With ongoing input from work groups representing multiple disciplines, including front-line and union member staff, we continuously evaluate and update our comprehensive strategies,” the statement said. “Our top priority is, and always will be, the safety and well-being of our colleagues, patients, visitors and learners.”

Vincent Tammaro, chief financial officer of the center and vice president for health sciences, reported that the medical center, including the College of Medicine and Ohio State’s health system, is ahead of their $15.6 million budget for the first quarter. Their current assets amount to more than $7.7 billion.

Talent, Compensation and Governance Committee: Wednesday

A motion to approve Karla Zadnik as interim vice president and provost as a result of Melissa Gilliam’s transition to president of Boston University was presented by Katie Hall, Ohio State’s chief of staff. In Zadnik’s vacancy as dean of the College of Optometry, the board moved to approve Jeffrey Walline, associate dean for research at the college.

Committee appointments were also brought before the board for approval. George Skestos, founder of Arcadia Holdings, LLC and prior assistant vice president at Huntington Capital Corp, was proposed to join three board committees.

Also brought before the committee for approval was Bradley Kastan, senior vice president of Janney Montgomery Scott and former president of Ohio State University Hillel. Both were appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine for terms lasting until 2032, according to the board of trustees website.

The committee also presented a motion to approve the academic council for the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

Legal, Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee: Wednesday

The committee presented the university’s income for fiscal year 2023, which was $663 million after expenses, a decrease from the $708 million in 2022. The biggest contributor was the Health System and Ohio State Physicians sales and services, which generated $466 million in 2023 and $976 million in 2022 after expenses, according to Mike Papadakis, senior vice president of business and finance and chief financial officer at Ohio State.

Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, and Heidi McCabe, senior assistant vice president for the Office of Legal Affairs, gave an associated entities report for the 4-H Affiliated Camps operated through CFAES, which focus on agricultural education for children and college-aged students in several locations throughout Ohio.

The report showed that enrollment was over 131,000 for 2022, according to Kress.

Academic Affairs & Student Life Committee: Wednesday

Outgoing provost Gilliam presented at her last board of trustees meeting Wednesday, highlighting academic achievements and presenting new faculty.

She said first-year retention and total first-year student enrollment grew, and average student debt at graduation decreased for a sixth consecutive year, with only 42 percent of Ohio State students graduating with debt.

Gilliam also spoke on the Civil Discourse Project, which was launched in an effort to provide the Ohio State community with knowledge to engage in productive conversations about topics such as climate change and border security, according to the Office of Academic Affairs website.

“The project aims to integrate civil discourse as a distinctive component of an Ohio State academic experience,” Gilliam said. “It affirms our commitment to free expression and to ensuring that every member of our sprawling, diverse, robust community is heard, valued and respected no matter their background or viewpoint.”

Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, presented amendments to the Student Code of Conduct for approval from the board.

Among these amendments, Shivers proposed definition updates for “academic misconduct” to include considerations for generative artificial intelligence software. Harm to animals was also added under prohibited behaviors.

Amendments were approved by voice vote Wednesday and at the full board meeting Thursday.

Master Planning and Facilities Committee: Thursday

Jay Kasey, senior vice president of administration and planning, gave updates on campus crime and sustainability statistics, stating that off-campus crime statistics were 35 percent lower than in the same period of the previous year.

On-campus crime incidents were two above the target of 62 incidents — a rise from the 42-figure target proposed this time last year. According to Kasey, this alteration is due to new considerations for electronic scooters and bikes.

“Motor and scooters and motorbikes, e-bikes, are now considered stolen vehicles. Of the 64 incidents of crime we’ve had, over 30 are either stolen vehicles and 20 of those are e-bikes or scooters,” Kasey said.

Regarding sustainability, Kasey said Ohio State is progressing but not reaching target goals. The mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 is making progress through an increase in wind, solar and nuclear energy, but is lacking desired movement due to on-site stationary energy required for heating and cooling of facilities, Kasey said.

Finance & Investment Committee: Thursday

Papadakis, Ohio State’s chief financial officer, shared the financial scorecards for the university including regional campus statistics in the first quarter, stating that revenue rose $168 million over this time last year.

Money used to gain or upgrade assets for the university, also known as capital spending, went over budget. Papadakis said this is due to timing differences and university refinancing, which should reverse in the second quarter as figures balance themselves out.

Kristine Devine, deputy CFO for Ohio State, said main revenue drivers for the university are above budget, with tuition and fees providing the largest revenue amount at $258 million. She also shared first-year retention and six-year graduation rates are 94.2 and 87.7 percent respectively.

Tammaro, chief financial officer for the Wexner Medical Center, said it produced an excess revenue of $31 million over expenses despite patient discharge numbers being lower than expected.

Ohio State has raised $4.1 billion in fundraising from over 741,000 donors, according to Michael Eicher, senior vice president for advancement.

Research, Innovation & Strategic Partnerships Committee: Thursday

Peter Mohler — interim university president and executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge — congratulated professor emeritus Pierre Agostini on his Nobel Peace Prize in physics.

Mohler also acknowledged Ohio State’s $37.9 million renewal grant to support collaborative research between the university and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in basic and clinical science labs. Research is conducted by the Center for Clinical and Translational Science, to which Mohler welcomed new director Dr. Julie Johnson, the dean of the College of Pharmacy at the University of Florida.

Expansion into artificial intelligence will be continued after the National Science Foundation’s $9 million gift to Ohio State to fund the AI and Biodiversity Change Global Climate Center according to Mohler. He said this center will be used to partner with ecologists and computer scientists across the globe to integrate AI into their approaches.

Kevin Taylor, associate vice president of technology commercialization in Ohio State’s Corporate Engagement Office, said improvements in outreach and operations in putting tech into the marketplace has generated $18.8 million in revenue, a record for the university.

Full University Board of Trustees Meeting: Thursday

The full board met for the final time before the end of Mohler’s interim presidency. On the agenda before the board were the president’s remarks and approvals for new academic administration.

Before any approvals were made, Mohler made a statement on the Ohio State community’s reactions to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We have seen strong conflicting views expressed on our campuses. The university will continue supporting the ability to express these views, even if they are objectionable and do not align with our values. This is our responsibility as a university and our obligation under state law and the U.S. Constitution,” Mohler said.

Mohler also addressed two antisemitic attacks that occurred in the last week, saying the incident at Ohio State’s Hillel Center, where two women let in at the door yelled “f*ck you,” “you support genocide,” and “free Palestine,” was not perpetrated by students, faculty or staff.

He also said the antisemitic-fueled assault of students at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, while still being investigated, are not believed to have been perpetrated by students.

Hiroyuki Fujita, chair of the Board of Trustees, responded by commending Mohler’s response to the turmoil on campus surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

“The board recognizes that you and your team have worked tirelessly to support Ohio State’s students, faculty, and staff as well as the student and community organizations they depend on,” Fujita said. “You have focused on taking meaningful action in a timely manner, you have clearly communicated those actions, including enhanced safety and security on campus.”

The board voted to approve multiple issues, including the appointment of Zadnik as interim vice president and provost and Walline as interim dean of the College of Optometry, as well as the Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society, with Ohio State News providing a list of the academic council members that will search for the center’s first leader.

Lastly, the board approved new ticket prices for the 2024 football season. Depending on opponent and price point, individual tickets could cost anywhere from $39-$308, according to an Ohio State News rtelease.

An Ohio Stadium preservation fee of $2 per ticket will be added on top of the price to allocate funds for maintenance projects that will keep the stadium running, like repairs to concrete and upgrades to restrooms.