BuckeyeThon held its 2023 fashion show Thursday evening at the Ohio Union to celebrate the bravery, resilience and hope of its Champion Kids who are battling with or have survived pediatric cancer.

This year, the theme of the show was Heroes vs. Villains, an inspiration given by one of the Champion Kids. A total of twenty kids were on stage with their siblings, parents or Ohio State students. In addition, Brutus, Spiderman and the singing group Buck That! also gave a special appearance at the event.

“So, the fashion show is one of BuckeyeThon’s longest signature events,” BuckeyeThon President Deep Gupta said. “It’s meant to bring our campus community and our donors and our kids together for a really fun and intimate experience to get to know each other, to show off a little about the kids’ stories.”