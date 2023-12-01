The Ohio State College of Medicine anatomy labs combine conventional teaching methods with state-of-the-art technology.

After Hamilton Hall’s three-phase renovation was completed in January, the building is now home to newly renovated anatomy labs that feature equipment that allows students to approach learning collaboratively. The lab spaces have surgical lighting, iPad stations and large screens that allow live streaming of dissections. The innovative space is meant to create a more conducive learning experience, according to anatomy students and faculty.

“The new technology has been very invigorating. It makes learning a lot more fun than it already is. I am a visual learner, so it’s very nice to have a lot of interactive components,” second-year medical student Chioma Aneke said.