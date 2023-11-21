Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Menu
The Lantern
Campus
Crime
Projects
Arts & Life
What's up
Columbus’ Own
Best of OSU
Food & Drink
Reviews
Entertainment
Fine Arts
Music
Sports
Rivalry Edition
Big Ten Preview
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball
Wrestling
Baseball
Softball
Volleyball
Men's Soccer
Women's Soccer
Men's hockey
Women's hockey
Lacrosse
Swimming & Diving
Tennis
Track & Field
Multimedia
Photos
Lantern TV
Advertise
Classifieds
About Us
Jobs
Contact Us
Letters to the editor
Columbus Museum of Art Lego Exhibition Returns
November 21, 2023
Wendy Wang
Related Posts
A recap of November’s Ohio State Board of Trustees meetings
‘Tis the season for Type 1 diabetes awareness
Movie review: ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is a commendable encore
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State defeats East Carolina 79-55 after dominant second-half performance
Opinion: Can Ohio State be legendary in this season’s edition of the rivalry?
Short North Stage to present ‘Kinky Boots’ beginning Friday
Student’s sacrifice to donate kidney changes life of Ohio State lecturer
Deck the halls or dial it back? Traversing the debate on when to start playing Christmas music
Second-ever Yellow Springs Brewery opened Wednesday in Columbus
×
Close
Search