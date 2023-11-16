Columbus community, be prepared to laugh.

A Chicago-born comedy institution for over 60 years, The Second City will soon return to Columbus to premiere its brand-new revue — or theatrical cabaret — at the Riffe Center Davidson Theatre Friday. Titled “Comedian Rhapsody,” the revue is an eclectic mixture of humorous scenes and shenanigans, cast member Max Thomas said.

Rich Corsi, vice president of programming at Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, known as CAPA, said The Second City has not performed at a CAPA venue since Nov. 23, 2019.

“We’re just very excited to have that back, and it’s been a couple of years, and we know folks are going to thoroughly enjoy the show,” Corsi said.

Corsi said CAPA has a long history with The Second City, which has always been a favorite act of past Columbus audiences.

“We have been booking The Second City for probably 15 years,” Corsi said. “Every time that they come, they do really, really well, and folks ask us to bring them back because they’re so funny.”

Thomas said “Comedian Rhapsody” includes classic sketch comedy, songs written by famous actors like Steve Carell and Lisa Beasley and even some original works by the current cast.

Thomas said the performers will also present improvised sketches dictated by audience suggestions to ensure spectators feel fully involved.

“We try to focus on, throughout ‘Comedian Rhapsody,’ uplifting everybody that comes to the show and making them feel excited,” Thomas said.

Though The Second City has been traveling across the United States to perform “Comedian Rhapsody” for several months, Thomas said the cast and crew are still giddy about bringing the show to Columbus. He believes the revue can bring attendees valuable hope and joy, especially as winter blues are incoming.

“We’re trying to bring levity and comedy to the forefront and make sure that we can support people at a time when they feel very overwhelmed,” Thomas said.

Thomas said those who attend “Comedian Rhapsody” receive an opportunity to see actors of different ethnicities, genders and religious backgrounds showcase the full scope of modern-day comedy.

“If you come to the show, you’re going to see comedians tell the truth and be very funny and honest,” Thomas said.

Corsi said The Second City is always committed to putting on a high-quality and accessible show.

“They’re very popular and they go across all age groups,” Corsi said.

The Second City’s “Comedian Rhapsody” will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, at the Riffe Center Davidson Theatre. More information about the revue, including how to buy tickets, can be found on CBUSArts’ website.

“Let’s pack up the house and let’s have fun,” Thomas said.