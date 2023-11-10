In light of recent crime incidents involving Ohio State students, Gov. Mike DeWine instructed the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist the Ohio State Police Department and the Columbus Division of Police in patrolling the university area. The additional patrols will begin immediately.

“Two antisemitic incidents have occurred in the past 24 hours against Ohio State students. We will not tolerate hate and violence on our college campuses or anywhere in Ohio. These are despicable acts, and as Governor, I will ensure that the State continues our efforts to protect all Ohio students,” DeWine said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Thursday, two females were let into Ohio State’s Hillel Jewish student center by the front desk and started picking up Israeli flags, yelling “f*ck you,” “you support genocide” and “free Palestine,” according to a Columbus Police report.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, two male suspects approached two students near 1840 N. High St. and yelled derogatory terms at the students, assaulting them while asking if they were Jewish, according to a public safety notice from the Department of Public Safety. One victim was treated at the Wexner Medical Center before being released.

Interim university President Peter Mohler condemned the incidents in a statement Friday, saying Ohio State will “not tolerate hatred, intimidation, or harassment of anyone based on their religious beliefs, nationality or identity.”

The university is uncertain as to whether or not the suspects involved in both crimes were Ohio State students, according to the notice.

On Oct. 18, a hate crime occurred as a student who was on the Oval attempting to buy an “I stand with Israel” bracelet was spat on by a male student, according to the Columbus Police report.

The victim chose not to press charges but instead wanted to bring the incident to the university’s attention, according to the report.

Based on the federal Clery Act — a law that requires public universities to disclose information about certain types of crimes on and near campuses — the Oct. 18 incident and the assault on Friday have been categorized as hate crimes, meaning a victim was selected due to the “perpetrator’s bias against the victim,” according to Ohio State’s public safety notice. Bias includes categories under race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and disability.